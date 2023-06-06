Shooting After High School Graduation Sees 7 Gunned Down

Gunfire struck several victims Tuesday night, including three sustaining life-threatening injuries outside of a theater where a high school graduation had just finished in Richmond, Virginia.

According to interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, who spoke with reporters at a news conference, several off-duty officers were working security inside Altria Theater during Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

At 5:13 p.m., the officers inside the theater reported hearing gunshots outside and radioed other Richmond police officers, who were working traffic duty. Authorities found seven people wounded at Monroe Park across the street from the ceremony, including three with life-threatening injuries, Edwards said.

An aerial view of Richmond, Virginia, is pictured. Multiple people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in the state capital. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Other victims transported themselves or were taken by Richmond Ambulance Authority to local hospitals with non-gunshot wounds, Edwards continued. This includes two victims who fell, one struck by a car, and three others suffering from anxiety who were treated at the scene of the shooting or at a local hospital.

Edwards said that police have taken two suspects into custody and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Newsweek has reached out to Richmond police headquarters via email for additional information.

According to an update from Richmond Public Schools (RPS), all classes on June 7 are canceled across the entire district "out of an abundance of caution." RPS has also canceled all high school graduation ceremonies that were planned for later this week and will "share further updates soon about rescheduling."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.