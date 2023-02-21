A shooting at a brothel in Nevada on Monday night has sparked a massive law enforcement reaction.

Police have responded to a possible active shooter situation at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel off Highway 50 in Mound House, according to KOLO 8 News Now.

Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and the Carson City Sheriff's Office responded with units after reports of gunshots coming from the location, about seven miles outside Carson City, at around 10 p.m., Carson Now reported.

Here's a look at the scene right now. This is a picture from our photojournalist Dan Pyke's live feed. pic.twitter.com/Xi1ISIFpiE — Freixys Casado (@FreixysGarcia) February 21, 2023

At least five law enforcement agencies have also responded and deputies are trying to make contact with the shooter via loud speaker, according to the outlet.

It was not known how many people were inside the brothel at the time of the shooting.

Newsweek has contacted the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and the Carson City Sheriff's Office for further comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.