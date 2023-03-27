Arkansas Shootings Leave Two Dead as Police Probe Incident Near College

Two separate shootings near the University of Arkansas in Little Rock left two people dead and several injured, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter it is investigating the shootings, which happened on Sunday evening. Police haven't confirmed whether they believe the incidents are linked and said they are looking into that possibility.

Recent shootings near schools and universities have reignited the conversation around gun legislation and ownership in America.

In the press release, the authorities said: "On Sunday at 9:25 P.M. Little Rock Emergency Communications received a call about a shooting near Asher Ave and University Ave.

"Two people were shot with non-life-threatening injuries. Moments later, near Asher Avenue and Adams Street, multiple people were shot resulting in two homicides."

The police said a total of seven people were shot and that officers had secured the scenes.

The Little Rock Police added that the information they have released is preliminary. It isn't clear whether the individuals involved in the shooting were students at the University of Arkansas.

They asked that anyone with information about either incident should contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.

School shootings

As the debate around how to prevent shootings at schools rages on, legislation in some states has already been passed.

In February in Indiana, legislators passed a bill to provide teachers with firearms training. Republicans arguing in favor of the bill said teachers who are armed will help improve school safety.

If the proposal passes into law, Indiana teachers will be entitled to a program of around 40 hours of firearms training, paid for by the state.

There has been some pushback from Democrats like Representative Tonya Pfaff who is also a math teacher.

After the bill was passed by the Indiana House of Representatives, she said: ""If we put more guns in schools, the only sure result is that there will be more gun violence in schools.

"School protection officers have a job, to protect the school. They protect. I teach algebra. There is no reason to switch our roles."

She continued: "Let me be clear, I am not anti-gun. I am against teachers carrying guns in their classrooms and on school campuses. I worry about students overpowering their teacher and taking their weapon.

"I worry about students stealing guns that are in desks. In my classroom, neither my desk nor my filing cabinet has a lock.

"I worry about what happens when I or another teacher breaks up a fight in the hall and during the struggle, someone grabs my weapon. Most of all, I worry about the message we are sending to our youth that they are not safe at school."