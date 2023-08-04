Culture

Should Children Compete in Pageants? Host Rob Dyrdek's Photo Sparks Outrage

By
MTV's Rob Dyrdek has started an online debate about child pageantry after sharing a picture of his daughter sporting her new crown.

The proud father of two posted a picture of his family at World's Perfect Pageant in Florida, with his 5-year-old daughter, Nala Ryan Dyrdek, wearing a sash and tiara, and holding a scepter.

The 16th Annual World's Perfect pageant has categories, according to its website, divided by age and gender: Perfect Baby, Little Miss, Preteen, Junior Teen, Teen, Miss, Woman, Classic Woman, Boy, Young Man and Man.

Proud dad Dyrdek, best known for shows like Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, praised his daughter for her achievements in the competition with a glowing Instagram post on Thursday.

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Noelle Flores NBA
Rob Dyrdek (center) at a Los Angeles Lakers NBA game with his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores (left), in December 2019. They're being criticized on social media for entering their daughter in a children's pageant. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"Congrats to our perfect little miss. So proud of her. She won the title of Worlds Most Beautiful Little Miss and was first runner up in the pageant."

While Dyrdek celebrated his daughter, he then spoke about the other positives of the event.

"The best part of the pageant is we bring the whole family out to Florida to cheer Nala on. It's an amazing experience for the whole family. It's just so much fun for all of us. Thank you @michaelgalanes for always putting on such an amazing pageant."

Dyrdek also tagged Michael Galanes, director of the World's Perfect Model search.

Rob is pictured with wife Bryiana Noelle Flores, son Kodah Dash, Nala and other family members in the series of pictures. Some of the pictures show Nala in competition against other competitors in the World's Perfect Pageant.

A post shared by instagram

Hundreds of people commented on on Dyrdek's picture, with some supporting the competition, while others criticized it.

"Babies wearing heels and more makeup than I did on my wedding day should be alarming," @anniexskywalker wrote.

"This is awful. you're allowing such horrid things for your daughter. I can't even imagine this makes her happy. The pics and videos prove your children do not enjoy this," @mymaineelife commented.

"Oh no," @stayinggolden.1 wrote. "I never thought Rob would approve this."

There were a number of people who replied to the negative comments, defending Dyrdek and the concept of child pageantry.

"If y'all can't see how HAPPY this child looks following in her momma's foot steps... get some glasses," @morgankgeist wrote.

Others defended the family and pointed to Nala's mom's background as a model. "Mom is a pageant Queen. Dad is a very successful skater and business man. They both come from beautiful, down to earth families," @lillalaluv said.

The World's Perfect Pageant described itself as "not your typical-style pageant" as it's more "America's Next Top Model meets a classic pageant."

Newsweek has reached out to Dyrdek and World's Perfect Pageant representatives for comment.

