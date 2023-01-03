Sibling Backed for Ditching Parents and Traveling Solo to Sister's Wedding

A sibling has been backed for ditching their parents and traveling solo to their sister's wedding.

In a now-viral Reddit post, the bride's sibling, who goes by u/Fair-Ferret9911, explained their parents are "consistently late for everything" and turned up 35 minutes late for the wedding. However, the original poster (OP) took the brunt of it as they were at the parents' house, but decided to get an Uber without them.

"They are adults and I am over dealing with them," wrote the OP.

Newsweek reached out to wedding expert Zoe Burke, who said it's "rude and disrespectful to be late to anything you're invited to, particularly a wedding."

In 2023, the average wedding budget is estimated to be $20,000 to $40,000, according to the wedding planner site Zola. Its most recent survey revealed that almost a quarter of 4,000 couples planned on paying for their weddings in full - without help from parents.

Burke, the Hitched.co.uk editor, told Newsweek: "Punctuality is always important - but particularly when you're attending a wedding! Weddings run on tight schedules and the order of your wedding day is meticulously planned. It's a common wedding tradition that the bride is a little late, but even then that is usually planned into the timings.

"Weddings are an expensive affair - so you want the most for your money - that means as much time as possible to mingle, celebrate and sip champagne with your loved ones - not standing waiting around for latecomers."

The OP, who is based in Miami, told Redditors their parents "insisted" they sleep at the family home while visiting Chicago for the wedding. The OP insists nobody asked them to guarantee the parents were on time.

The post concludes: "Everyone is still mad at me for not getting my parents there on time. My aunt said that I'm an a****** for messing up the timing of the wedding. My mom says it's my fault for not reminding them to get ready.

"Am I the only one who thinks adults should be able to be on time for their own kid's wedding without help?"

The post has received 25,100 upvotes and the top comment alone has received 35,800.

It said: "NTA [not the a******]; if they need to be reminded to get ready on their daughter's wedding day, they need a live-in caretaker. Unless you were specifically asked to get them to the church, that's not your job. If your sister truly thinks you messed up the wedding by being on time, I think it's a good time for some space between you and your family."

"I can 100% imagine OP has been loaded with responsibility and routinely reprimanded for other people's behavior. I mean, if they aren't even ready to leave the house at that time, especially on their kids' wedding day, who is the disrespectful one? It certainly IS NOT op. I am screaming NTA from the highest mountain with the loudest megaphone, hooked up to satellites pumping the NTA rock from every Bluetooth speaker, tv, [and] radio in the world," said another.

