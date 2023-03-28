Woman Letting Her Little Brother Get Arrested at Airport Cheered: 'Spoiled'

An older sibling has been praised for refusing to help her younger brother pack his suitcase. She let him get arrested at the airport, in the hopes of teaching him a lesson.

There was certainly no love lost between Reddit user u/Interesting_Life_890 and her brother. The woman feels as though she's been treated as his "servant since he was born." She explained that the brother is five years her junior, and he "has always been spoiled" by their parents.

The poster relocated to Vancouver and were recently visited by their parents and brother. The family had an enjoyable time together, but the parents tried to resume their old habits by asking the poster to pack her brother's suitcase. Since she was no longer under their roof, the woman felt that she "didn't have to follow their rules" and declined to help.

However, without the poster's help packing, the younger brother made a glaring error of judgment that got him into trouble at the airport. "He got angry and just crammed his stuff in his bag," the poster wrote. "Fun fact about cannabis in Canada, each province sets their age limit for use. Next door in Alberta, you can buy alcohol and weed at 18. In my province, it's 19."

In Vancouver, adults are permitted to carry up to 30 grams of dried non-medical cannabis when in public. But it is not permitted to be transported over the border, as the brother was attempting to do.

He was unaware of the restrictions and "got in trouble for not being careful," according to the now-viral Reddit post.

Unfortunately, it hasn't landed well for the sister who explained that her parents are angry that she didn't help pack his case.

"My parents are mad at me because I was so irresponsible to let him pack that in his luggage," the poster wrote. "My brother thinks I'm an a****** for not packing his luggage. And I actually feel quite badly about the idiot getting in trouble. He is a spoiled little jerk but I do love him."

Jessica Chang, co-founder and CEO at WeeCare childcare organization, told Newsweek people should be honest and direct about the pressure their parents are putting on them.

Chang is an older sibling and parent herself. She understands the problems that come with being the first-born, but she said that people need to put their own well-being first before any familial pressures.

"If you feel like your parents are putting too much pressure on you as the oldest child, it's important to have an open and honest conversation with them," Chang added.

"Explain how you feel and why you feel that way, and try to negotiate with them to come up with a plan that works for everyone. It's easier said than done," she said. "Be sure to prioritize your own well-being, and don't be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself."

Parents might not even be aware of the different pressures they're putting on their children. However, Chang said that, once the problem is addressed, it's a patience game, as change in behavior won't occur straightaway.

Since the Reddit post was shared on March 19, it has racked up over 8,100 votes and more than 800 comments. Many people agreed that the poster had done nothing wrong.

One person commented: "I'm glad you set a boundary and stuck to it. Natural consequences for him and your parents."

Another comment read: "The brother should be thankful that [the original poster] finally taught him a valuable life lesson, that his parents failed to teach him."

Newsweek reached out to u/Interesting_Life_890 for comment via direct message. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.