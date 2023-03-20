Sibling Refusing to be in Bridal Party or Attend Brother's Wedding Cheered

Turning down a wedding invitation is no easy decision, but this sibling has been praised for refusing to go to their brother's wedding because of the strict dress code.

The Reddit user explained in a post that they were initially thrilled to be included in the bridal party. However, they no longer feel comfortable attending due to the gender-specific dress code. The invitation states that women have to wear dresses and men must wear suits.

Such restrictive dress codes aren't all that common, but formal attire is requested for most weddings. Wedding website The Knot surveyed couples and wedding guests throughout 2022 and found that 64 percent of couples described their wedding as a formal affair.

There are some couples who want to add a touch of individuality to their special day, so incorporating wedding themes is a growing trend. The Knot added that 33 percent of couples have a theme for the day, ranging from the Roaring 1920s, to a Star Wars theme for the superfans.

User u/modernbaseballfan69 wrote that they identify as non-binary but are "more masculine presenting," so they don't feel comfortable with being forced to wear a dress.

The Reddit post reads: "I am uncomfortable with conforming to a gender binary that doesn't accurately represent me. I brought this up with my brother and his fiancé, but they insisted that they wanted all their guests to adhere to the dress code, regardless of how it made them feel."

The bride and groom show no sign of changing their minds. The Reddit user has chosen not to go to the wedding, as they felt "pressured to conform to a gender binary," so would prefer not to attend.

This decision hasn't gone well with the rest of the family. The brother and his partner have accused the sibling of "being difficult and not willing to compromise," leading the poster's mom to weigh in.

"After a fight with them, I found out they went behind my back and involved my mom," the Reddit post continues. "She called me yesterday and told me I can put aside my identity for one day to make the day special for my little brother.

"I now feel bad and didn't realize something as small as the clothes I feel comfortable wearing would cause a rift within my family."

Dress codes can be a good way of encouraging guests to go all out on the big day. However, restricting what guests wear is something that LGBTQ officiant Elizabeth Babinski has seen only a few times.

She told Newsweek that it's a difficult situation to be in, but there are a few ways this can be handled.

"Not going to the wedding is one option," Babinski said. "This shouldn't ever have to be the case, but sometimes it's better to politely decline.

"Bring up the clothing restriction with the couple. Couples have a lot going on when planning a wedding, and may not even be aware that this restriction is causing some guests to feel uncomfortable."

A final option that Babinski proposes is to go "in whatever clothing they would like," especially if the person knows the bride and groom well.

The Reddit post has received over 18,000 votes since it was posted on March 16. With more than 4,700 comments, many were left horrified by the out-of-touch dress code.

One comment reads: "It is fine for them to dictate the formality of the wedding. It is not fine for them to dictate your preferred gender expression."

Another user wrote: "I wouldn't go on principle. I like wearing dresses, but try forcing me to put one on, due to some antiquated notions about gender, and I'll do my best to never wear one around you."

Newsweek reached out to u/modernbaseballfan69 on Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

