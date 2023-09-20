U.S.

On The Sidelines Of UN Gathering, Biden Rakes In Campaign Cash For 2024

By
U.S. Campaign Fundraising 2024 Election Donald Trump United Nations

President Biden is raking in campaign cash this week in between events at the U.N. General Assembly in New York as he builds his war chest ahead of an upcoming fundraising deadline.

Biden spoke at two fundraisers Monday night on the eve of his annual speech at the United Nations gathering of world leaders, and he is slated to attend two more campaign receptions Wednesday in Manhattan before returning to Washington.

The fundraising events have given Biden an opportunity to discuss domestic politics during a busy week of international diplomacy. Biden has used the events to make the case to wealthy donors that former President Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican frontrunner, represents a threat to American democracy.

"Let there be no question," Biden told donors at one fundraiser at the St. Regis New York. "Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy."

Democratic donors said the message is resonating.

"The prospect of former President Trump in the White House again will get any Democratic donor to open their checkbook," Charles Myers, a top Democratic donor and Biden supporter, told Newsweek.

Trump has a double-digit lead over the rest of the GOP primary field, despite his mounting legal problems. Trump is running even in head-to-head matchups with Biden, according to early polls.

"The fact that Trump is doing so well is really helping the Biden folks" fundraise, Myers added.

Biden UN
President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly Leader's Reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 19, 2023. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Biden's fundraising push during U.N. week is part of a broader race for campaign cash as the third-quarter fundraising period draws to a close at the end of the month. The 2024 presidential candidates must report their third-quarter fundraising totals by Oct. 15.

Biden, the Democratic National Committee and related committees raised $72 million in the second quarter of 2023, far outpacing the Republican primary field.

Trump, raised $35 million, according to his campaign. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling in second place among Republicans, hauled in $20 million.

The race to meet third-quarter fundraising goals comes as House Republicans embark on a contentious impeachment inquiry into whether the president benefited improperly from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

The impeachment inquiry opens a new phase in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, as both parties dig in for what promises to be a bitter election season. It marks the second election in a row where the incumbent president faced an impeachment inquiry the year before seeking a second term.

Trump was impeached by House Democrats in late 2019 and then again after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump used the impeachment efforts, which both resulted in an acquittal by the Senate, to raise money from supporters.

The Biden campaign has taken a similar approach in the week since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry.

Biden has dismissed the impeachment effort as a politically motivated attack by Republicans to hurt his reelection prospects. At the same time, the Biden-Harris campaign has seized on the GOP impeachment to fundraise with Democratic supporters.

The impeachment inquiry is "beyond ridiculous," Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters in a fundraising email after McCarthy's announcement. "MAGA Republicans will stop at nothing to try to destroy President Biden and our record."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC