Siggy Flicker's Relationship With Donald Trump Explained

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker has long supported Donald Trump amid claims she wrote a social media post he used to criticize Jewish people.

The former U.S. president took aim at "liberal Jews" in a post to his Truth Social website on Sunday during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the start of the faith's High Holy Days.

Trump had shared an image of a flyer which listed claims of his achievements for Jewish people in the U.S. and Israel. In his post, Trump added a caption where he accused "liberal Jews" of ruining the country, "because you believed false narratives."

Siggy Flicker on October 3, 2017, and Donald Trump on April 4, 2023, both in New York City. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has long supported the former president. J. Kempin/Kevin Mazur/GC Images

Flicker then took to her own social media accounts to confirm she was the author of the original flyer.

"Yes, I wrote the entire thing. Very proudly, loud and proud!" she wrote on social media.

But their friendship did not start there. The dating coach turned reality TV star often shares photos of her posing with Trump at parties, on his golf courses, campaign events and even from his private jet.

Flicker was born in Israel to a Holocaust survivor and is a spokeswoman for #Jexit, which is an acronym for, Jews Exiting the Democrat Party. The organization's mission claims "to help educate and encourage Jews to understand and be fully cognizant of the fact that the Democrat Party has abandoned them and Israel."

In her role, Flicker supports organizations combating the rise in antisemitism around the world, "as well as the survival of Israel and condemning anti-Zionism," according to #Jexit's website.

Flicker said, "Thank you President Trump for really caring about America," in an Instagram post in July.

She added: "Thank you for allowing us to experience a president that wasn't a lifelong politician, but a lifelong American."

But her support of the former Republican frontrunner has earned her plenty of criticism and she even had to deny she attended the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill.

In early January 2021, some social media users claimed to have spotted her at the riots, saying they saw her in an Instagram video. But despite describing the rioters at the Capitol as "patriots" on Instagram, she vowed she was not there herself.

"I'm getting fake news alerts again," the ex-Bravo star said in a video shared to her Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, accounts on January 13, 2021. "Don't believe all the bulls–t that's out there. I've been in Florida since Dec. 3."

Flicker joined the cast of the Bravo reality series for its seventh season in 2016, but quit after her second series, saying she wanted to focus on her business and family.

During her time on the show, Flicker clashed with co-star Margaret Josephs where she accused the latter of being antisemitic after she made a controversial comment about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

They had clashed heads over Flicker's decision to walk in the Posche fashion show, because the "housewives" believed the boutique owner had spread rumors about castmate Teresa Giudice's marriage.

Flicker defended her actions, saying she did not judge the brand for its actions, then Josephs made the comment: "But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?"

Flicker said later in the episode she was very hurt by Josephs' comments.

"The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such a shock I couldn't speak," Flicker explained.

"Margaret will always go below the belt to hurt me. The fact that she would say Hitler's name when she knows I'm a super Jew? My father's a Holocaust survivor. What kind of person has Hitler on their mind? I want to call Margaret out about how insensitive it was to reference Hitler when we were talking about a fashion show."

Josephs eventually said sorry to Flicker, who seemed to accept the apology.

"Last night you gave me a heartfelt apology that was sincere and I thank you for that," she said in a later episode.

"I needed time to process that. I'm still upset. I don't think anybody should ever reference Hitler. I said it in the heat of the moment, but I don't think that you're antisemitic. I don't believe that Margaret is antisemitic, I believe that Margaret is anti-Siggy."