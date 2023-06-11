Signs Your Puppy Is Settling Well Into Its New Home

Bringing a new puppy home can be a busy time, but knowing the signs that it is adapting to its space can help it settle in sooner.

"Puppies often go to a new home when they are in the middle of a fear period, and it can be a challenging and stressful time for the puppy," animal behaviorist and founder of The Pet Coach, Petrina Firth, told Newsweek.

While the first instinct may be to smother puppies with love and attention, Firth explained that it is important to find a balance.

"Making sure they settle into their new home can be done by providing a secure attachment and giving them security," said Firth. "It's also important that you help them be independent, and aren't constantly forcing them to interact, it's a good idea to just 'let puppies be' and settle in when you first bring them home."

File photo of boy and husky puppy. An expert has revealed the signs to look out for which indicate your dog is settling into its new home. Andrii Zorii/Getty Images

Signs Your Puppy Is Settling Into Its New Home

They're Eating Well

Your new puppy eating well is a good sign that it is getting settled in, explained Firth. "Stressed puppies often won't eat for the first day or two, so make sure they are drinking, and they will usually begin eating once they are settled."

They Sleep Through the Night

It is normal for the first few nights to be a stressful time for your new pet, and for it to wake in the night.

"The first few nights will likely be stressful for your puppy, they will call out if they're alone, so make sure you're close by to comfort them when they're worried. These night time wakings will reduce once they are settled in and also no longer need the toilet overnight," said Firth.

They've Found Their Own Space

"Giving your puppy a secure place they can get away from children or have some peace and quiet, like a crate or playpen, can be really useful to help settle them in," said Firth.

But as time goes on, your dog will develop habits and find its own spaces that it feels comfortable and safe in. This may include its bed, or even yours, but a sign that it feels comfortable and safe is when it has found favorite spots in its new territory.

One great way to help your new canine friend settle in sooner is to practice what is known as scent-swapping.

"Do scent swaps by giving the breeder a blanket to impregnate with the puppy and mother's scent before you go to pick them up, and then bring it home, so they are familiar with your scent while also having some of their own," said Firth.

"You can also do scent swaps with other animals you may have at home, like cats. Rub a towel or small blanket on the cat and let your puppy sniff it and get used to it, and do the same for your cat to help with smooth introductions," she added.

