Common Signs Your Brain Could Be Lacking These Five Nutrients

Our brain health, cognitive function and mental wellbeing depend on a wide range of factors, including daily nutritional intake. A diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals can help prevent deficiencies linked to several neurological problems, including anxiety and depression.

Many vitamin and mineral deficiencies are caused by malnutrition, which doesn't only mean not getting enough food, but also not eating nutritious foods such as fruit and vegetables.

If you have vitamin deficiencies, your body will let you know one way or another. Newsweek spoke to scientists to find out what symptoms and signs suggest you're lacking certain vitamins.

Stock image of a brain model and tablets. Essential vitamins and minerals might be missing from your diet. Getty Images

Which Vitamins and Minerals Does Your Brain Need To Function?

Rudolph Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and scientific adviser at health care company Lifeforce, told Newsweek that the most important vitamins and minerals for brain health include vitamin B complex, vitamin D, Omega 3 and magnesium.

B complex

B vitamins support the body's ability to release energy from the food you eat. Vitamin B12, in particular, plays a crucial role in developing and controlling the central nervous system.

Low levels of vitamin B6 are correlated to faster cognitive decline, while getting enough vitamin B9—also known as folate—is linked to improved cognitive performance.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, the "sunshine vitamin," promotes nerve growth and cognitive functions through its receptors in the brain. It is linked to mood regulation, according to Tanzi, and has neuroprotective effects. It might also be able to reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Enough vitamin D during early life stages is critical for brain development and cognitive abilities in later life," he said.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids play a role in cell-signaling pathways in the brain, influencing gene expression and other processes that affect brain health and function. They also act as an energy source and help your glands produce hormones.

"This means they're involved in many vital processes for maintaining balance, concentration and focus," Tanzi added.

Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that supports nerve function and neurotransmitter release. It plays an important part in maintaining everyday brain activity, such as memory and learning processes. It also helps regulate calcium levels, which are essential for synaptic plasticity (how efficiently neurons communicate with each other).

Dr. Daniel A. Monti is professor of integrative medicine and nutritional sciences at Thomas Jefferson University, where he also is CEO and medical director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health. He told Newsweek that vitamins C and E are essential for brain health too.

Vitamin C

"As a potent antioxidant, vitamin C helps protect brain cells from oxidative stress," Monti said. It also plays an important role in the production of "feelgood" neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin.

Signs You're Lacking These Five Essential Nutrients

A lack of these essential vitamins and minerals can cause a decrease in cognitive functions and contribute to an increased risk of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, according to Monti.

"It's essential to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet to ensure you are getting an adequate supply of vitamins and minerals, probiotics and essential fatty acids," he said.

"Additionally, a healthy, low-tox lifestyle which includes regular exercise and stress management techniques like meditation will further contribute to optimal brain health."

Your brain will signal a deficiency in essential vitamins and minerals with a variety of symptoms, including loss of concentration, mood swings or impaired coordination and balance.

Tanzi explained that if your brain is not getting enough B12, you may experience "brain fog" symptoms such as memory and concentration problems. Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to brain fog too.

"If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, you have a high risk of low B12 levels, because only animal foods provide B12. However, taking a B12 supplement can help reduce brain fog for vegans and vegetarians," he added.

If your brain is lacking omega 3 fatty acids such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), you may feel less energetic and unable to maintain balance, concentration and focus.

Magnesium can cause stress-related cognition problems.

Symptoms of vitamin C deficiency include easy bruising, painful joints, weak bones, poor immunity and unexplained weight gain.

How To Reintroduce These Vitamins and Minerals Into Your Diet

You can find most of these nutrients in healthy food choices. Dr. Janice Johnston, co-founder and chief medical officer of Redirect Health, told Newsweek that vitamin B6 is found in chickpeas, fish (such as salmon and tuna), poultry, bananas, and potatoes. Vitamin B12 is found in eggs and dairy products, as well as meat and fish.

Folate, or vitamin B9, can be found in leafy greens such as spinach or kale, legumes such as lentils and beans and avocados.

You can get your daily requirement of vitamin D from fatty fish such as salmon or mackerel, fortified dairy products and exposure to sunlight.

Omega 3 fatty acids can be found in foods such as fish and flaxseed, or added to your diet via supplements. The main omega 3s are alpha-linolenic acid, EPA and DHA. The first is found in plant oils such as soybean, flaxseed or canola, while EPA and DHA are mainly found in fish and other seafood.

To get more magnesium into your diet, eat nuts, seeds, legumes, green leafy vegetables, milk and yogurt.

Vitamin C is found in fruits such as oranges, lemons, strawberries and kiwi, as well as bell peppers. Vitamin E is in nuts and seeds, including almonds and sunflower seeds, as well as spinach and broccoli.