Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Titanic Sub Disaster?

By
Culture The Simpsons Titanic Titan

The Simpsons may have predicted another real life event, this time about the missing submersible traveling to the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage.

The Titan submersible disappeared on Sunday with five passengers onboard, and rescue crews from around the world are desperately trying to save them. Their oxygen is likely to run out on Thursday.

Operated by OceanGate Expeditions, the group was traveling to see the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean and they were about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

Simpsons Monkeypox
Continuing its eerie string of accurate predictions about real world events, “The Simpsons” fans are claiming the show also predicted the Oceangate rescue mission. The hunt continues for the missing vessel. Getty Images

Some Simpsons fans have recalled an eerily similar storyline from the 17th season of the Fox cartoon, which aired in 2006.

In the 10th episode of that season, family patriarch Homer Simpson is led on an adventure by a man who he believes to be his biological father, Mason Fairbanks. He takes him out on his ship and tells him about the lost emerald treasure of the sunken ship, the "Piso Mojado."

Mason and Homer eventually decided to head into the depths of the ocean in individual submersibles to try and find the treasure. But chaos ensues when the pair get separated.

Homer gets stuck in some coral and he begins to lose consciousness as the oxygen runs low in his vessel. The Simpsons dad eventually wakes up three days later in a hospital and survives the ordeal.

While not an exact prediction of what is happening with the Titan submersible, some fans believe the storyline is close enough to real life.

"No way the simpsons predicted the titanic Submarine situation 😭😭," tweeted one person.

Another person posted clips of the episode to TikTok, showing the uncanny similarities between art and reality.

"The Simpsons predicted it," the TikToker captioned the post.

@grandwizardchatnxggaa

The Simpsons Predicted It #thesimpsons #thesimpsonspredictions #submarine #fypシ #foryou #viral

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

This is a developing story and will be updated.

