Boxer Puppy Appears To Sing Opera in Hilarious Clip: 'No Words'

A singing Boxer dog has left internet users howling with laughter thanks to his interesting melodies, already racking up more than 10 million views on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by the account @rachel121312, shows Georgie the Boxer howling a melody loudly inside their home, believed to be in the U.S.

While howling, Georgie delicately increases his pitch, as the note gradually gets higher the longer he holds it. While it is unknown what led the dog to howl like this, a caption on the viral video read: "I literally have no words."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), many dogs howl thanks to a connection to their wolf ancestors. "In the wild, wolves howl to communicate with one another. They do it to let other pack members know where they are or to warn off animals encroaching on their territory. They also do it to assemble the pack and assert a group identity.

"Your canine companion may not even know why he's howling, but the behavior is deeply buried in his genetic code."

Ali Smith, an award-winning dog trainer and founder of Rebarkable, told Newsweek: "Certain breeds tend to 'sing' more than others. Huskies and Klee Kais tend to be the most likely, but this is the first boxer I've seen!

"Typically with things like singing, it's because the dog's family enjoy it or reward the dog for doing it. So, if the Boxer does it once and the family encourage it, they're more likely to do it again.

"Dogs are wonderful creatures and typically all they want to do is make us happy. This Boxer just found that singing makes their family happy!"

A 2017 study published in Physiology & Behavior looked at how different genres of music impact the stress levels experienced by dogs. The results suggested that "potentially beneficial physiological and, in particular, behavioral changes occur in response to musical auditory enrichment in kenneled dogs."

@rachel121312 has continued to post videos of Georgie showing off his sense of pitch to show it wasn't just a one-off incident.

Further videos show Georgie learning to howl from a young age, mischievously attempting to show off his operatic skills while only a young pup. Georgie's owner has responded to comments questioning whether he's always done this by posting videos of the tiny puppy learning to find his voice despite his small stature at the time.

TikTok users have been fascinated by Georgie's singing, with many comments lauding the dog's musical skill. One user commented: "He sounds better than me when I sing", while another user added: "Bro just composed a violin concerto."

