Single Mom Threatening To Reveal Source of Kid's College Fund Cheered

A single mom who was gifted her daughter's college fund has questioned if she should tell her family where the money came from.

In a post on Reddit's r/AmITheA****** forum, user u/Askingforafriend2278 asked others online if she should reveal the truth.

"Recently I was contacted by my ex-brother-in-law. He told me that when he was married to my sister he had started college funds for my kids," explained the mom.

Her sister and former brother-in-law have since separated, but he explained that he still wanted to give her the money for her children.

"It's not full ride amount, but it will mean my daughter won't have to work during college unless she wants spending money, and it's more than me or my parents can give her," she wrote.

The average cost for a student living on campus at a public four-year institution in the U.S. is at minimum $26,027 per year or $104,108 to obtain a degree, according to the Education Data Initiative. The cost can go as high as $55,840 per year or $223,360 over four years when attending a private, nonprofit university.

The single mother said she was "overjoyed" at being gifted the money, and told her family that she had been given a donation to her children's college fund.

"Everyone was overjoyed.. but also really suspicious," she said. And she explained that her family had even started making jokes about it.

"Someone in my family started the 'joke' that I got this from my boss for 'favors.' It's not true, but my sister and brother won't let it go. 'Let's get takeout tonight, hey, X, go sleep with your boss and get it.' I'm not doing a good job of explaining it but it's really quite hurtful to have my family saying these things, even as jokes," she said.

As she continued to face jokes from her family, the mom explained she was considering telling her family that her brother-in-law gave her the money.

"It will stop them insisting on knowing the source, but it might hurt my sister to know he helped us," she said. "My sister has grown quite bitter about their divorce. I'm not really sure what went down, but as far as I know they had separate finances, so I don't think it would be due to money reasons."

With over 9,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments people shared their thoughts about the mom's awkward situation.

Divorce attorney Evan D. Schein, at the Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein law firm, based in New York City, told Newsweek: "It is quite generous and kind for the mom's former brother-in-law to be contributing towards her children's college education.

"The mom should explain the situation to her former brother-in-law and tell him the jokes and comments that her family is making at her expense. She should ask him how he would feel if her family knew he was contributing and helping her out. College is expensive and generous support like this from a former brother-in-law is rare. Depending on how the former brother-in-law responds, the mom may have to decide whether to continue to receive financial help or no longer be the center of her family's jokes."

Commenters on Reddit were divided on what the mom should do next.

User BlueMoon-9786 said: "There is nothing to be gained from telling them the source of the funds. Your family will switch from accusing you of sleeping with your boss to sleeping with your ex-brother-in-law, which will be an even more unpleasant situation."

RUKittenMe suggested playing on the rumors and making the story even more interesting: "Tell a new story every time, get more and more outlandish with each retelling."

But others felt that the mom should tell her family the truth. Morgaina said: "People are being s*****, sexist, and rude to you over it. Putting them in their place with the truth is fine in my opinion."

"Give him the credit he deserves," said MontanaWildWinman. "And suggesting you are a prostitute isn't a joke, they are severe a******* and should shut their mouths."

Newsweek reached out to u/Askingforafriend2278 for comment.

