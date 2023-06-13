Single Sister-in-Law Calling Dibs on Baby Names Slammed: 'Reserved'

A woman telling her pregnant sister-in-law that she has "dibs" on her baby name is being blasted online.

In a post to Reddit, user u/Hot_Increase6223 wrote that she is pregnant with a baby girl. She had planned to use a "family name" for her child, unwittingly causing tension with her single sister-in-law.

In its annual list for 2023, Name.org predicts the most popular girl's name in the U.S. will be Olivia, while the most popular boy's name will be Liam. However, everything from film releases to cultural heritage can influence parents' decisions when it comes to naming their child, with the most popular baby name also varying by state.

Joaniko Kohchi, director at Adelphi University's Institute for Parenting, told Newsweek that a baby's name does not have to be unique to be special. "Think of the families with generations of shared names augmented by nicknames and middle names," she said.

Immediately after the poster's gender-reveal party, her husband's 24-year-old twin sister "sat her down" to talk. She told the mom-to-be that she had a list of baby names "reserved," including the name that Hot_Increase6223 hoped to use. "[She is] a committed virgin till marriage and not dating/barely ever dated," the poster wrote.

"I told her she was out of line given [that] I am the pregnant one with the impending girl and should be able to choose the name freely," the poster added.

For some people, preserving family or cultural traditions are important. However, it is crucial that the chosen name is one that both parents—and the child—can live with.

"Make sure it's a name, or nickname, that you won't mind saying hundreds of times in all circumstances," Kohchi said.

Fellow Reddit users were shocked by the sister-in-law's "entitled" attitude, with GnomieOk4136 writing: "Bless her deluded little heart."

"Nobody owns a name, especially someone who isn't even pregnant," wrote FlagCityDiva.

"The very concept of calling 'dibs' on baby names may be the dumbest thing I've read about on the internet today, and that's saying something," commented headdeskreact.

"It's one thing to ask for a single particular name, but to have an entire list is just absurd," agreed JTAx1995.

"I mean how many kids does she expect to have?" asked Heather_anne. "Or is she just gonna give her kid some really long names?"

"It's first come first serve," wrote Tqigz8771.

"She's projecting her future fantasy world on your actual reality," posted Wolfwoods_Sister. "She sounds like a princess used to having her demands met."

DreamingofRlyeh commented: "She can't call dibs on a name for a child who may never exist."

