Family & Parenting

Single Sister-in-Law Calling Dibs on Baby Names Slammed: 'Reserved'

By
Family & Parenting Pregnancy Parenting Family Relationships

A woman telling her pregnant sister-in-law that she has "dibs" on her baby name is being blasted online.

In a post to Reddit, user u/Hot_Increase6223 wrote that she is pregnant with a baby girl. She had planned to use a "family name" for her child, unwittingly causing tension with her single sister-in-law.

In its annual list for 2023, Name.org predicts the most popular girl's name in the U.S. will be Olivia, while the most popular boy's name will be Liam. However, everything from film releases to cultural heritage can influence parents' decisions when it comes to naming their child, with the most popular baby name also varying by state.

Joaniko Kohchi, director at Adelphi University's Institute for Parenting, told Newsweek that a baby's name does not have to be unique to be special. "Think of the families with generations of shared names augmented by nicknames and middle names," she said.

Pregnant woman holding a list of names
A stock photo of a pregnant woman on a sofa, holding a notepad with a list of female baby names. The sister-in-law had a list of baby names "reserved," including the one that the poster hoped to use. Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Immediately after the poster's gender-reveal party, her husband's 24-year-old twin sister "sat her down" to talk. She told the mom-to-be that she had a list of baby names "reserved," including the name that Hot_Increase6223 hoped to use. "[She is] a committed virgin till marriage and not dating/barely ever dated," the poster wrote.

"I told her she was out of line given [that] I am the pregnant one with the impending girl and should be able to choose the name freely," the poster added.

Reddit users backed the mom-to-be, with the post receiving almost 7,000 upvotes and over 1,500 comments.

A woman shushing another woman mid-argument
A stock photo of a woman holding out a hand to shush another woman during an argument. The poster told her sister-in-law that she was "out of line." stefanamer/iStock/Getty Images Plus

For some people, preserving family or cultural traditions are important. However, it is crucial that the chosen name is one that both parents—and the child—can live with.

"Make sure it's a name, or nickname, that you won't mind saying hundreds of times in all circumstances," Kohchi said.

Fellow Reddit users were shocked by the sister-in-law's "entitled" attitude, with GnomieOk4136 writing: "Bless her deluded little heart."

"Nobody owns a name, especially someone who isn't even pregnant," wrote FlagCityDiva.

"The very concept of calling 'dibs' on baby names may be the dumbest thing I've read about on the internet today, and that's saying something," commented headdeskreact.

"It's one thing to ask for a single particular name, but to have an entire list is just absurd," agreed JTAx1995.

"I mean how many kids does she expect to have?" asked Heather_anne. "Or is she just gonna give her kid some really long names?"

"It's first come first serve," wrote Tqigz8771.

"She's projecting her future fantasy world on your actual reality," posted Wolfwoods_Sister. "She sounds like a princess used to having her demands met."

DreamingofRlyeh commented: "She can't call dibs on a name for a child who may never exist."

Newsweek reached out to u/Hot_Increase6223 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC