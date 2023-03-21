Fury as Man Plans Blind Date for Single Sister-in-Law As She's 'Too Hot'

A woman who was upset to discover that she was on "a surprise blind date" at a recent dinner has been backed by users on Reddit, the online forum.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) under the username throwaway_294847, the 25-year-old said she's "never been interested in romantic relationships."

She said: "It just doesn't appeal to me, I'm very busy with grad school and work and I like being on my own. I have friends and a dog and that's honestly enough, I'm happy with my life."

Her brother-in-law has been offering to set her up for years because "I'm 'too hot' to stay single, whatever that means. I've always tried to refuse politely, but it's wearing thin."

The poster was "pretty mad" that her sister and brother-in-law set her up on a blind date by inviting her to dinner without saying a date would be joining them.

Does she owe an apology to her sister and brother-in-law, who were "just trying to help"?

Experts told Newsweek this blind date set-up was "inconsiderate" and "a poor judgment call" and that the poster has "no reason to apologize."

The woman in this post is certainly not alone in choosing to be single. More than half (56 percent) of single adults in the U.S. were found to be off the dating market, saying they're not currently looking for a relationship or casual dates, according to a survey conducted in February 2022 by the Pew Research Center.

Six in 10 people (59 percent) said they are no more or less interested in finding a committed relationship now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman in the latest Reddit post said when they got to the restaurant, she noticed that her brother-in-law's friend Joe kept "trying to make conversation" with her. When she later joked: "Am I on a date or something, what's with all the questions?," her sister said "Yes, we thought you just needed a little push, so we decided to set you two up."

Joe later admitted that the brother-in-law had set him up on the date, so the poster was "the only one [who] didn't know it was a date."

The poster said she was "pretty mad," but didn't want to cause a scene in the restaurant. So she had dinner and "gave really short responses" to any questions and "the evening just stayed really uncomfortable and awkward."

Joe later apparently told the poster's brother-in-law off "about making him look bad so that he didn't even have a chance."

The poster said: "My sister is mad because I was rude and embarrassed them when they were just trying to help me out of my shell. My parents think I should have appreciated the gesture and given Joe a chance because 'you never know' and want me to apologize."

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek: "Her sister may have thought she was putting her best foot forward, but unfortunately she should have filled her in on the secret beforehand.

"This 'misstep' was inconsiderate and a poor judgment call," especially when the poster "communicated her self-assurance," Grotts said. "That's code for don't interfere."

Amanda Rue, who is a "consent expert and intimacy coach," told Newsweek that the poster is not overreacting in the latest case. "She has clearly stated her boundaries and desires around not wanting to date. It was a breach of trust and consent to then invite her unknowingly to a blind date.

"Both the sister and brother-in-law should apologize for not respecting her requests around her personal life. The poster had every right to be upset with this interaction," Rue said.

Dating and communication expert Tino Dietrich told Newsweek that the couple were "out of line" and it's understandable that the poster was taken aback and felt uncomfortable in that situation.

He said the poster has "no reason to apologize" for her feelings or choices and has the right to live life on her terms.

He added "It's important to be assertive and stand up for yourself when your boundaries are being crossed."

It's worth speaking to the couple to find out why they tried to set her up in the first place, Dietrich said. "There might be a deeper reason and you may find out that the issue is very much different from what you expect it to be."

Several users on Reddit sided with the original poster.

In a comment that got 11,400 upvotes, user Electrical-Chard-968 said: "NTA [not the a******] what is with people thinking single women need to be in a relationship..."

JuliaX1984 said: "NTA, OP [original poster]. We're indoctrinated to believe everyone needs a romantic partner to be happy AND that nobody who isn't interested in romance can possibly be mentally and emotionally healthy, but it's all untrue."

User bookworm1421 said: "NTA OP- Just tell them 'I am happy and fulfilled. I have no interest in relationships. I don't appreciate you pushing your ideas for how I should live my life on me. If it happens again I'll have to consider lowering contact.' And then follow through if it continues."

User Sad-Veterinarian1060: "The happiest people I know are single..."

User numbersev said: "People have no idea how awesome and liberating being single can be."

Do you have a similar dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.