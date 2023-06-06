Relationships

Woman Approaching 30th Birthday Reveals Why She Never Dated in Her 20s

A 29-year-old woman who has spent the last 11 years being single has spoken about her decision to remain single rather than date somebody for the sake of it.

Lauren Napper has grown accustomed to facing questions from friends and family about when she's going to get into a relationship, or dealing with backhanded comments about why she's still single. But Napper, from the U.K., refuses to give in to societal pressure and jump into a relationship she knows won't last, telling Newsweek that she "wanted to let people know that it's normal."

Napper's last relationship was when she was 18, and while she says that she's "not really [had] any difficulties" with being single throughout her 20s, other people often think that it's "a bit strange."

A survey conducted in 2019 found that 31 percent of U.S. adults described themselves as being single, with 41 percent from ages 18 to 29 weren't in relationships. The data, collected by Pew Research Center, also found that half of the singles weren't looking for anything casual or serious as they're content with their life as it is.

Woman discusses being single 11 years
Lauren Napper has spoken openly about being single for the last 11 years and how she finds it difficult to contemplate dating. @lnappsylife

When asked why they weren't looking for a relationship, 47 percent cited other priorities they feel are more important, and 44 percent said they enjoy being single.

There were also 20 percent who said they aren't looking for a relationship because they're just too busy, while 18 percent said it's because they haven't had much luck in their dating life.

Napper explained that although she regularly gets comments from people about putting herself out there and throwing herself into the dating pool, shallow as it might be, she is comfortable with her decision to remain single.

"My last relationship was 11 years ago, and it lasted for around two years," she said. "Of course, I have been in romantic situations over the last 11 years, just never had a relationship.

"I always get comments from friends and family about being single, but I think spending so much time by myself has definitely helped me to process my own mind."

After turning to TikTok (@lnappyslife) as an outlet to speak about her inner thoughts on dating, Napper opened up about why she feels dating is so daunting and about her fears of "being hurt and rejected."

Napper continued the video by saying "it's all about feeling happy and healthy within yourself," rather than seeking validation from another person. Since the video was shared on June 1, it has generated more than 480,000 views and more than 22,000 likes on TikTok.

Napper has been overwhelmed by the reaction to her video, and she cannot believe how many people are in similar situations but feel like they can't speak about it.

"I thought a lot of people would resonate with the video and I wanted to let people know that it's normal," Napper said. "People have been so lovely and thanked me for my honesty and told me what it means to have someone represent them in that way. The video has had such a nice response and lots of people feel the same way as I do."

The video has already amassed more than 1,700 comments in just a few days. Many social media users have shared their own experiences of being single, and how they share many of the anxieties outlined by Napper.

One person commented: "OMG I'm 33 and my last boyfriend was when I was 21. I feel you so much."

Another TikToker wrote: "Girl, I thought I was the only one. Just turned 30 and been single since 18. Thank you for posting this."

Another commenter posted: "There's a lot of us around, I assure you."

Have you had any relationship problems in the past? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC