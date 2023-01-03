Sister Refusing To Be Bridesmaid And Boycotting Brother's Wedding Cheered

A woman has been praised for turning down an invitation to her brother's wedding as well as being a bridesmaid at the event.

In a viral Reddit post, which can be seen here, user Paigeeree explained she is 13 years younger than her sibling and claimed "he would have preferred to remain an only child" and that they are not close.

She added: "He has never had time for me, never wanted me in his life or to be in mine. When he moved out he stayed distant from me."

The Reddit user said she has only met his brother's partner twice in eight years and that she asked her to be her bridesmaid.

She continued: "I asked if that was the only reason and she went silent, because I mean she was asking a stranger for the sake of appearances. So I told her it was nice to offer and all but I couldn't accept and that I wouldn't be attending the wedding."

Zoe Burke, the editor of wedding outlet Hitched, told Newsweek: "A wedding invitation is just that: an invitation. There isn't an obligation to go, and there are plenty of reasons why people may not want to attend. In this particular situation, I think the poster is valid in declining the invitation, and I think they were right to question the motives of their invitation.

"Not only will it work out the best for them, but it benefits the couple too as you want your wedding day to be full of people who want to be there, who are close to you and want to celebrate with you. Just like you're not obliged to accept an invitation, you're also not obliged to issue them and I think it's very important for couples to ensure they aren't bowing to pressure when inviting guests."

The Reddit user later said her brother's partner "freaked out" and claimed if she did not attend it would "overshadow the day."

She added: "I ended up having to leave my parents house because they were also unhappy when they heard that I was planning on not going. They told me he's my brother and I should be at his wedding even if I'm not a bridesmaid."

According to a 2020 Zola survey of 500 engaged and newlywed couples, 40 percent said they felt wedding planning was "extremely stressful."

Since being shared on December 28, the post has been upvoted some 7,700 times and attracted more than 1,400 comments.

An overwhelming number of commenters supported the Reddit user's decision and slammed her brother's behavior.

Reddit user Irishwol, whose comment was upvoted some 11,600 times said: "NTA (not the *******. He gets to reap what he sowed. I'm sorry your parents are so deep in denial over his ******** behavior.

"You literally owe him nothing. Although you are giving the gift he always wanted: acting like he doesn't have a sister, it's probably worth it."

BelkiraHoTep added: "Fiancée had it all planned out in her head. OP would jump at the chance to finally be accepted by her brother, and her family will never know he basically disowned his own sister."

Burke told Newsweek there are certain things people should consider if they do not want to attend someone's wedding.

She added: "If you're thinking about declining a wedding invitation, whatever your reasons may be, there are a few rules to follow. I would say it's always important to be polite and considerate of the couple's feelings. They have taken the time and the expense to invite you to their celebration, so regardless of your relationship and reasons for declining, make sure you aren't rude.

"It's also definitely worth giving them a reason so they can understand, and making sure it's worded in a neutral tone. For example, 'Thank you so much for inviting me, however I'm afraid I can't attend as I cannot get childcare', instead of 'I can't attend as you aren't inviting children'—everyone should respect the couple's wishes for their day so avoid being accusatory in your decline message.

"Finally, I'd say still send a card, and even a gift if you're able to and have the right kind of relationship. Declining a wedding invitation can't be avoided sometimes, but if you like the couple it's a nice way to ensure your relationship is still preserved and there's no hard feelings."