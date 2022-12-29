'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'

Christine Brown, 51, has confirmed her future on long-running TLC series Sister Wives.

The star, who has featured on the reality television show since it began, split from husband Kody, 53, in November 2021 after more than 25 years of "spiritual marriage," leading fans to question if she would remain part of the cast.

Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody and Christine, as well as Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, in their plural marriage but on the latest season, season 17, Christine was seen moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, where the rest of the Brown families live, to Utah.

After much speculation online as to what Christine's future on the show may be, Christine has confirmed that she will still be a part of future Sister Wives episodes.

The mother of six confirmed the news on TikTok, giving fans a glimpse at her setup for her confessional interviews in her new Utah home.

At the start of the TikTok video, posted to her over 627,000 followers, Christine reassures fans: "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives, This is in fact the set in my home!"

"I'm so excited, you're gonna love it," Christine continues, before giving fans a tour of her basement where the filming for her individual interviews to camera is set up, pointing out where the producer and the cameraman sit while she films.

"I'm still doing Sister Wives, no worries everybody," Christine repeats at the end of the clip.

Christine confirmed in November 2021 that her marriage to Kody was over, announcing the news on her Instagram, though the fallout from the split has only been shown on Sister Wives this year.

Posting a statement on her page, Christine wrote at the time of the announcement: "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Meanwhile, Christine isn't the only woman to have called time on her relationship with Kody as it has been confirmed that Kody's marriages to both Janelle and Meri are also over.

Janelle and Kody, who share six children together, confirmed they have officially "separated" after 30 years of marriage during a teaser clip for the tell-all specials that aired at the end of the Sunday, December 11 episode of Sister Wives.

Meri, who had been living just as friends with Kody with no romantic aspect to their relationship for several years, then confirmed to host Sukanya Krishnan during the December 18 tell-all special that her long-term relationship with Kody was done, and that Kody made the decision.

Meri then says that she "definitely would" consider reconciling with Kody, who she shares child Leon with. "But I don't think that he's interested," she added.

Kody originally married Meri in April 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014—but remaining "spiritually" married—so Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, and Christine joined the plural marriage in 1994.

The Sister Wives tell-all episodes continue Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.