'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Details Next Moves After Leaving Kody

Janelle Brown has given Sister Wives fans an insight into her new life following her split from her husband, Kody Brown.

The TLC star, 53, confirmed on a recent Sister Wives tell all special that her long-term "spiritual union" with Kody, also 53, is over, following much speculation from fans that they had broken up.

The long-running series Sister Wives originally followed the lives of Kody and Janelle in their plural marriage with Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown.

Kody originally married Meri in April 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014—remaining "spiritually" married. The divorce was to enable Kody to legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Janelle "spiritually" married Kody in 1993, and Christine joined the plural marriage in 1994.

It has since been revealed, however, that Kody now has only one wife—his legal wife Robyn—following the end of his relationships with the other three women.

Speaking to fans in a video that was posted to the Instagram account called The Secret to Selfcare on December 29, Janelle discussed her future plans and how she is hoping to jump into the next year in her new life as a single woman.

In the clip, Janelle can be seen travelling in a car with her eldest daughter Maddie, who is one of Janelle's six children with Kody. The former couple also shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabe, and another daughter named Savanah.

Maddie's daughter Evie—Janelle's granddaughter—can be seen in the backseat as Janelle chats to her fans on the page, which appears to be for a health and wellness venture run by Janelle and Maddie.

In the video, Janelle and Maddie reflect on their recent Christmas break and discuss setting goals and habits for 2023.

"There is this renewal energy that kind of goes into the New Year—like you sort of feel it and everyone is ready to do something different," Janelle says to the camera.

The pair then discuss their business venture's upcoming challenge for customers, with Janelle promising "community and support" for those involved.

Revealing her own personal goals, Janelle says: "I'm going to be embracing a really strict nutritional protocol," before adding: "I've got to get back after the holidays, I've been having way too much fun!"

Janelle's video comes just after her fellow sister wife and close friend Christine confirmed, after much speculation online as to what her future on the show may be. She will still be a part of future Sister Wives episodes.

Christine confirmed in November 2021 that her marriage to Kody was over, announcing the news on her Instagram, though the fallout from the split has only been shown on Sister Wives this year.

The mother of six confirmed that she will still be on the cast of the show via TikTok, giving fans a glimpse of her set-up for her confessional interviews in her new Utah home.

On the latest season of Sister Wives, season 17, Christine was seen moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, where the rest of the Brown families live, to Murray, Utah.

The Sister Wives tell-all episodes continue Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.