'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Robyn Brown Over Harmful Body Image Talk

Robyn Brown has come under fire from Sister Wives viewers over comments made about her co-stars' bodies.

The TLC star, 44, appeared on the third, and final, part of the Sister Wives Season 7 tell-all on Sunday, January 8, along with the rest of the cast of the long-running reality television show.

The series follows Robyn and her husband Kody Brown, 53, and their lives in what was a plural marriage, with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown also starring.

Christine, 50, announced her split from "spiritual" husband Kody in November 2021, with Janelle, 53, and Meri, 51, both recently confirming their roles in the plural marriage are also over, leaving Robyn, who is legally married to Kody, as his only remaining wife.

Throughout Season 17 of Sister Wives, which was filmed in 2021, Kody faced accusations from viewers, and his other wives, of favoring Robyn, who he legally married in 2014.

During her interview with tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan, Robyn addressed these claims, explaining the reasons as to why she believes her relationship with Kody has continued while the others have ended.

"He's a loving person, he's a loving husband," she said of her husband, who she shares five children, three of which are from her first marriage, with, adding: "What you're seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships."

Robyn then said that the other wives rejected Kody "affection-wise" and appeared to criticize them for "nagging" him.

Robyn then made comments about Christine and Janelle, who each share six children with Kody, and Meri, who has one child with her former husband, and their bodies.

She told Krishnan: "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw that when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain and there's like, you know you're being stagnant in the marriage, or there's fights or there's money problems or whatever it is, he still had this romance going with each of them."

Robyn said that she didn't know how to "sympathize" with Christine, Janelle and Meri, saying "relationships are hard," and adding that her advice to other women would be to "get your butt in there and work it out."

Robyn, who often lands herself in hot water with Sister Wives fans due to her treatment of her now-former sister wives, has faced backlash from viewers over her comments about their bodies, with many taking her words as an insinuation that Kody should be celebrated for loving his wives and their bodies through various life changes.

Many fans rushed to social media after the tell-all episode aired to condemn Robyn's words, with one even calling them the "epitome of internalized misogyny."

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted: "Did Robyn really say Kody loved the other wives through stretch marks and weight gain???!!! Girl please #SisterWivesTLC #Sisterwives #SisterWivestellall."

Did Robyn really say Kody loved the other wives through stretch marks and weight gain???!!! Girl please #SisterWivesTLC #Sisterwives #SisterWivestellall pic.twitter.com/Eyukj4oTFe — EJ (@Ebbie924) January 9, 2023

While another wrote: "#sisterwives so Robyn trashed out the other wives for having stretch marks and weight gain after like 6 kids and called Kody a saint that he still loved them, lol. This chick is a nasty B to other women."

#sisterwives so Robyn trashed out the other wives for having stretch marks and weight gain after like 6 kids and called Kody a saint that he still loved them, lol. This chick is a nasty B to other women. — Katie Laurel (@KatieLaurelKay) January 9, 2023

"Robyn acting like the other #sisterwives should kiss Kody's a** bc he tolerated their stretch marks and weight gain after giving birth to his children is the epitome of internalized misogyny. #SisterWivesTLC," added a third.

As a fourth posted: "Did Robyn say... well even when the other wives gained weight and had stretch marks Kody still tried to give them love? That's his ROLE AS THEIR HUSBAND. He doesn't deserve an award for sticking by them through weight gain. Good god. #sisterwives."

Did Robyn say… well even when the other wives gained weight and had stretch marks Kody still tried to give them love? That’s his ROLE AS THEIR HUSBAND. He doesn’t deserve an award for sticking by them through weight gain. Good god. #sisterwives — Kaley (@KaleyAmo) January 9, 2023

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Sister Wives and TLC for comment.

Elsewhere on the Sister Wives tell-all finale, Janelle said that there is still a chance she and Kody could reunite in the future.

She told Krishnan: "I think it could be there, but it would require so much change on both of our parts, that I don't know, and part of me thinks, OK, my religion requires you continue to make a marriage work, and I deeply believe in my faith. And I have been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that."

"So that's where my debate with myself is all the time, because I know I'm happy. I don't want him to come back, but my faith requires we are married eternally," she added.

When asked whether the "door's still open," Janelle said: "It has to be, but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

Previous seasons of Sister Wives are available to stream on discovery+.