Six Cats Accepting Chihuahua Into Pack Delights Viewers: 'Still Not Sure'

Although they may be seen as mortal enemies, cats and dogs can live in harmony and become very good friends, although cats sometimes tend to ignore their canine companions. This is not the case for a Chihuahua who recently went viral on social media after her feline siblings accepted her into their pack, even though she didn't look completely sure about it.

In a post shared on TikTok in April by the pets' owner under the username Fruitsfamilyfarm, the dog, Britney, can be seen lying on the couch as one of her six cat siblings grooms her fur. But by the look on her face and her growls, she doesn't look too pleased with the new arrangement.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Our six cats have accepted our chihuahua as the seventh cat, but she's still not sure about it..." This is followed by: "She's having a bit of an identity crisis."

A stock image shows a dog and two cats together. A TikTok dog video depicting her reaction to being accepted by the family cats has gone viral. Getty Images, Giphy

Dogs enjoy chasing cats not because they hate them but because they like chasing moving objects, according to the American Kennel Club. A fast-moving feline triggers a strong instinct that takes training and socialization to override.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity and so far has received over 732,800 views and 114,800 likes.

One user, skywalkerdesigns, commented: "Every chihuahua has an attitude of a rich upper-class snob who's been adopted by the poor!"

Esk said: "Lmao that looks like the look my little dog gives when my cat licks her, they seem to have a love-hate relationship."

Mindiana Jones, Ewok & Dexter wrote: "We have 3 cats and a corgi-chihuahua mix. The dog accepts cat treatment to varying degrees from the different cats lol."

Glamper Meg added: "Chihuahua not sure how she feels about being treated like a tiny spicy cat."

Another user, Heather Wampler, commented: "I'm a dog. I'm a dog. I'm a drug. I'm.....a cat?"

Yourfutureexwife4 said: "My cat does this to my chihuahua too." Trailer2Nowhere wrote: "This is MY chihuahuas DREAM. he hates other dogs but loves cats and they never accept him."

BrandyNWingate said: "My chihuahua gives my Pomeranian this same look when she's 1 second from attacking him."

Nikki added: "Her face looks like she's trying to trust the process of how her therapist taught her to handle difficult situations."

Newsweek reached out to Fruitsfamilyfarm, for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.