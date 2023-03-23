Candace Owens Bemoans Wheelchair User in Underwear Ad: 'Ridiculous'

A model who has been the target of Candace Owens' ire has slammed the conservative commentator as a "loose cannon" over comments about fashion models with disabilities.

Owens came under fire from disability advocates and the wider community after she described a model in a wheelchair as taking "inclusivity" too far and calling it "ridiculous."

She made the controversial comments during her podcast on the Daily Wire, which is also broadcast on Owens' YouTube channel where she has more than 1.4 million subscribers.

Towards the end of the most recent episode, Owens took aim at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear company over an 11-month-old photo campaign for its adaptive line of clothing. Adaptive shapewear is designed to be more accessible for people with limited mobility.

The SKIMS range released in May last year. It is made from ultra-lightweight micro-bonded technology, which means its closures are less bulky under clothing, unlike more commonly used adaptive features such as velcro and big zips.

"I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing," Owens said. "We are being ridiculous, America."

"I really don't get it, and if I am wrong educate me."

She said: "I don't know why this needs to be done. I'm just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous."

Owens explained her reaction when she first saw the images of the model in a wheelchair: "Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? Okay, you're fired."

Candace Owens goes on bizarre rant after seeing a SKIMS ad feature a model in a wheelchair. https://t.co/P9PA7W2mYu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2023

Model Haleigh Rosa starred in the SKIMS campaign and took to her TikTok to lambaste Owens' comments.

"We both studied journalism, but since only one of us seems to have finished our degree. I'm happy to educate you," Rosa said. "This isn't the first nor the last campaign you will see with a wheelchair. We're not only in adaptive campaigns, we're everywhere."

Rosa who has long been a disability advocate in fashion, also described Owens as a "loose cannon" and described the pundit's comments as "disgusting."

"I think it's horrifying what she said. It's disgusting and it's setting a really bad example for people that actually do follow her," she told British newspaper The Mirror.

"I don't think any body is not worthy of being seen and the fact that she chose my body to talk about how basically unimportant people in wheelchairs are, and the fact that we shouldn't even be shown was disturbing."

Rosa said the comments were not "setting a good example for people" and she was worried how they would have an impact on younger people with disabilities.

"I mean, I would have no idea of knowing what goes on in that woman's brain. I think that she's a loose cannon that is constantly looking for the next controversy," she said.

Another disability advocate demonstrated why adaptive clothing was so important for people with disabilities.

"I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and orthostatic hypotension," Liv Haning said on her TikTok. "So all of these things combined can make it really hard for me to bend down at times. So these pants that I'm wearing actually have a zipper so I can just take them off that way."