Why Choosing The Window Seat On A Plane Could Destroy Your Skin

Hopping on a plane for your next summer escape? You may want to skip choosing the window seat to protect your skin from severe damage.

Newsweek spoke to dermatologists and skin surgeons who unpacked the health risks for our skin when traveling on a plane and the best skincare practices to follow before, during and after a flight.

Protecting our skin is crucial while flying because "for every 1,000 feet increase in altitude, the sun's intensity increases almost 10 percent," dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark1 told Newsweek.

'Sunlight coming through plane windows can expose your skin to significant amounts of damage'

A stock image of a man looking out a plane window on a sunny day. Sunlight coming through the plane windows can expose skin to "significant amounts of damage from UVA rays," a dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Double board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Angela Casey2 explained plane windows typically protect against 99 percent of UVB rays but only about 50 percent of UVA rays.

"Sunlight coming through those windows can expose skin to significant amounts of damage from UVA rays," Casey told Newsweek. "UVA penetrates to the depth of collagen in our skin and is the major culprit in causing wrinkles and skin laxity."

Board-certified physician assistant Merry Thornton3 told Newsweek that UV levels could be "significantly higher" when flying over thick cloud layers and snow fields, which can reflect up to 85 percent of UV radiation.

How High Is the Risk of Skin Cancer While Flying?

Mark said: "It would depend on the amount of exposure. For instance, whether it was one flight or 10 flights a year for 30 years—that matters."

Thornton called the risk of getting skin cancer when sitting in a window seat "hard to gauge" because there are so many factors involved.

"Our genetics and day-to-day habits are more likely to factor in, for the average person who is just flying a few times per year," she said. "Cumulative sun exposure, tanning bed use, a history of blistering sunburns, genetics, and family history are known risk factors."

Why Does Your Skin Get Dehydrated and Puffy on a Plane?

Our bodies lose water every hour that we're on a plane, through normal breathing and transepidermal water loss (the loss of water via the skin), according to Casey.

The air that is cycled into the plane for circulation is "very dry due to the lack of humidification," she said.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Asmi Sanghvi4 told Newsweek this low humidity leads to dehydration as well as tight, dry, flaky skin.

The change in cabin pressure also causes swelling in the extremities, making your skin puffy and uncomfortable, she added.

How to Prep Your Skin Before a Flight

This stock image shows a man drinking water on a plane. Skin are experts advise drinking plenty of water before, during and after a flight. iStock / Getty Images Plus

1. Avoid Inflammatory Foods and Products

Minimizing inflammation and irritation within the skin is an important part of maintaining hydration, Casey said.

Prior to a flight, she advised eating a balanced diet, and minimizing alcohol, sugars and gluten—all of which are inflammatory foods and can contribute to dehydration.

Avoid any skincare products or procedures that can inflame or irritate the skin, and moisturize your skin and your lips before getting on a plane, she said.

2. Get Plenty of Sleep

Be sure to get plenty of sleep in the days leading up to your flight. "We often overlook the importance of proper sleep in terms of supporting our skin's circadian rhythms and minimizing stress on the skin," Casey said.

3. Drink Lots of Water

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche5 told Newsweek that many people may notice that their skin is parched after flying, so it's a great idea to increase water intake before, during and after the flight.

Skincare You Need to Do During a Flight

A person applying cream to their hands. Don't forget to apply sunscreen to your hands, which are often directly exposed to outside light when sitting in a plane. iStock / Getty Images Plus

1. Wear Sunscreen

Casey advised: "Travelers should select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with comprehensive UVA/UVB protection. SPF should be 30 or higher."

For long-haul flights, it's important to reapply sunscreen to all sun-exposed areas every two hours. Be sure you're applying enough sunscreen—generally, a 1/2 teaspoon is enough to cover your face and neck, she said.

And don't forget to protect your lips with a lip balm or product with an SPF of 30 or higher.

"Lip balms such as Aquaphor are very popular as the petrolatum helps maintain hydration in the lip," Casey added.

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa6 told Newsweek that travelers should also be vigilant about putting sunscreen on their hands, as "they tend to be directly exposed to outside light when sitting near a window."

2. Apply Serum

Casey said in addition to drinking plenty of water, hyaluronic acid serums are great for hydrating the skin. "A molecule of hyaluronic acid binds 1000x its weight in water."

Thornton suggested applying a serum containing humectants (substances that keep things moist), such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid. She also recommends wearing a serum containing antioxidants, such as vitamin C, to combat free radicals (highly reactive molecules produced by the body following exposure to toxins such as UV rays) during a flight.

Mark recommends using a hydrating serum containing hyaluronic acid both before and after flying. "Sunscreen can be directly applied on top of the hyaluronic acid serum," he said.

A stock image of a woman applying serum on her face using a dropper while looking in a mirror. Applying hyaluronic acid serums is great for hydrating the skin during a flight. "A molecule of hyaluronic acid binds 1000x its weight in water," a dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

3. Moisturize

You'll want to apply a moisturizer after hyaluronic acid serum so that the water stays within the skin and doesn't evaporate into the surrounding atmosphere, Casey said.

Guanche added it's important to apply "thicker layers of emollient [softening/soothing] moisturizer during flights, as long as you're not acne prone."

4. Top Up With Facial Mists and Masks



Applying facial mists can be a good way to continue hydrating your skin throughout the flight. Casey recommends "spring water spritzers," such as Avene Thermal spring water.

"It's important to apply a moisturizer right after spritzing in order to lock the moisture into your skin," she said, noting you should also pack a lip product that can be applied as needed.

"Some people go to the lengths of wearing a soothing cooling mask 30 minutes before they land to rehydrate the skin," said Guanche.

5. Limit Alcohol and Caffeine

It's generally best to minimize alcohol intake since it also will dehydrate the skin, Guanche warned. Casey noted you should also avoid salty and sugary snacks while flying.

"Try to drink caffeine only if it is your wake-up time at your destination and take melatonin at the bedtime that coordinates with your destination," Guanche said.

How to Recover Your Skin After a Flight

A stock image of a woman spraying a bottle of mist on her face. Facial mists are great for topping up moisture levels on your face during a flight. iStock / Getty Images Plus

1. Exfoliate

Your skin may be dehydrated and flaky after a flight. Gentle exfoliation with a product containing an "alpha-hydroxy acid or poly-hydroxy acid" will "whisk away that dullness" by breaking up the bonds between the dead skin cells, revealing the healthy, brighter skin beneath, Casey said.

2. Cleanse

Remove any dirt, germs and impurities that accumulated on your face during a flight using a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water, Casey advised.

3. Moisturize

After cleansing, apply a moisturizer containing "humectants, emollients and occlusive (products that create a protective barrier on top of the skin)" to hydrate, repair and seal the skin, respectively, Casey said.

Consider getting a facial to help with "lymphatic draining" and support the circulation of your skin as it recovers from the flight, she added.

Mark recommends using an "antioxidant repair night cream or a tretinoin cream" to help reverse the skin damage from air travel.

The Best Skincare Products for Flying

A stock image of a woman laying down with an exfoliating clay mask spread across her face. "Your skin may be dehydrated and flaky after a flight" and gentle exfoliation will help "whisk away that dullness," a dermatologist told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Here are some tips when choosing skincare products for a flight, as recommended by Casey:

1. Rich Creams

Consider packing a rich and moisturizing face cream, hand cream and lip product for your next flight. "Many of my patients will choose products with thicker formulations when they travel. Richer creams that contain occlusives such as squalene or dimethicone help prevent transepidermal water loss," she said.

2. Facial Oils

Adding a facial oil, such as rosehip or argan oil, adds an extra layer of protection and helps strengthen the skin barrier while minimizing irritation of the skin.

3. PH-Balanced Products

Stick to gentle, pH-balanced skincare products that work with your skin's pH. Gentle cleansers and consistent moisturizers will support the skin and help maintain the skin barrier and microbiome (microorganisms that protect the body from germs and disease).

A stock image of a pot of moisturizing cream and an opened bottle of serum. Skincare experts advise applying hyaluronic acid serums followed by a moisturizer during a flight. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Do you have any skincare tips for air travel? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.

References