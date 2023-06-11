Skin Expert Shares 5-Step Process to Remove Spots Overnight With 'No Marks'

A skin care expert has shared her favorite way to remove pimples overnight in just a few steps.

Jayde Taylor, 36, a dermal clinician in Australia, has gained over 79,000 followers for her TikTok skin care content on the account @drivenbybeauty. "A dermal clinician fills the gap between a nurse and dermatologist," Taylor told Newsweek. "We manage skin conditions and work with doctors in multiple fields."

Taylor shares her insight and knowledge about skin health online to educate people and dispel beauty myths.

"I'm driven by beauty came about because I was sick and tired of the marketing b******* that surrounds the internet and companies. I'm driven by my patients and my followers to disclose the truth backed by science," she said.

Some people love pimple-popping videos, and in a recent TikTok post with 1.3 million views, Taylor shows how she clears up a pimple overnight with just a few steps.

"The video is off the back of my video where I said I don't encourage pimple patches for blind pimples," Taylor said. "As they are a hydrocolloid bandage, sometimes they are more irritating than good. Blind pimples are at the very base of the epidermis and don't always come to a head."

A blind pimple forms underneath the skin. Unlike other types of pimples that form a visible whitehead, blackhead or red bump, blind ones cause a visible blemish but may never come fully to the surface.

In her video, Taylor said she cleanses the area fully before extracting the pimple with a single-use sterilized needle and two clean cotton buds.

After removing the deep-set pimple, she puts glycolic acid, serums and retinol on the area before going to bed. She shows that by the next morning the pimple is almost completely gone.

"Applying glycolic acid is a keratolytic, which means it eats the remaining keratin or plug. It also forces more skin cells to grow in," Taylor said. "Retinol creates angiogenesis or new blood flow to initiate healing. This helps with the inflammation and redness."

On TikTok, people were stunned by the procedure, but Taylor warned that it involves care and precision.

"It should leave absolutely no marks if done correctly. This is due to the piercing from the side. You should never pierce into the deep dermis," she said.

If you pierce the skin too deeply, you can risk what is called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or post-inflammatory erythema, which causes little red dots. "If you squeeze far too hard, you risk tiny blood vessels called telangiectasia," Taylor said.

"I don't recommend people doing this at home if you aren't comfortable. Instead, come into a clinic and get professional extractions added onto a treatment," she said.