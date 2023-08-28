Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman revisit infamous exchange 10 years later

Richard Sherman said he was "better at life" than Skip Bayless in 2013 and claimed the media personality was ignorant, pompous, and egotistical.

Ten years later, Sherman and Bayless are co-workers.

Undisputed, FS1's sports debate show, returned with a different look on Monday morning. Bayless introduced his "Dream Team" of new co-hosts, including former NFL players Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Sherman. The show had been off the air for months after Shannon Sharpe left the program and agreed to join ESPN's First Take.

(Left) Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014, in New York City. (Right) Professional football player Richard Sherman attends ESPN The Magazine 5th annual "Body Issue" party at Lure on July 16, 2013, in Hollywood, California. The two are working together 10 years after a quarrel. Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

"This is the greatest morning of my career," Bayless said to kick off the show. "This is about to be the greatest show I've ever been a part of. Welcome to the new Undisputed."

After Bayless acted as his own hype-man during his opening monologue and provided each of his new co-hosts with their own introduction, Bayless and Sherman rehashed their decade-old squabble during Monday's show. Here's a look into what they said.

Sherman, Bayless Put an End to Their Quarrel

Sherman joined First Take in 2013 when Bayless and Stephen A. Smith hosted it.

The All-Pro outspoken cornerback, who had just completed his second NFL season, had garnered a reputation for his fearless personality. From getting in Tom Brady's face after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, to boasting that he was better than fellow All-Pro Darrelle Revis, Sherman was no stranger to causing a bit of controversy. That made him the ideal athlete to join Bayless and Smith on the sports debate program.

But when Bayless opened up the interview by saying Sherman wasn't better than Revis quite yet, Sherman fought back. Below is an excerpt of their back-and-forth:

Richard Sherman famously went on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ in 2013 and endlessly trash talked Skip Bayless.



“In my 24 years of life, I’m better at life than you.”



pic.twitter.com/Mpnjlxf9pt https://t.co/5Fzt7KmvEX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2023

"Skip, whenever you refer to me, whenever you speak to me, whenever you address me, you address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate," Sherman said to Bayless on First Take in 2013. "Those are some accomplishments you can aspire to, but you'll never accomplish. You have never accomplished anything..."

"I'll accept that," Bayless replied. "I think I've accomplished more in my field than you have in yours, though you're just getting started."

"I'm at the top of my field," Sherman said. "I'm All-Pro, one of the best 22 players in the NFL. You're gonna brush it off, but I don't think you're the best 22 anything. In sports, in media, in anything."

"That's debatable," Bayless said.

"... In my 24 years of life, I'm better at life than you," Sherman said.

Considering they will be working together on a regular basis now, Sherman and Bayless were sure to address the infamous exchange during Monday's show. Bayless said he and Sherman are "totally cool" and that he pushed to have the former Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler as a teammate.

In an effort to explain how the clash happened, Bayless said he mentioned Revis just to fill some time while Sherman was being mic'd up for the interview and didn't mean to say anything controversial. Meanwhile, Sherman said he heard Bayless' comments about not being better than Revis and felt disrespected, leading to the heated conversation.

Check out the full clip.

.@RealSkipBayless and @RSherman_25 discuss their infamous heated debate 10 years ago on live television... pic.twitter.com/Lx9cjjdKqP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 28, 2023

Bayless Can't Get a Word In During Undisputed And Fans Loved It

If the new Undisputed lineup is being described as the "Dream Team," then Bayless might be considered the fourth option.

The brash debater, known for his hot takes, often struggled to get a word in on Monday while his new co-hosts took over the show. At one point, Bayless even chimed in that they weren't going to have time to address a topic because Sherman, Irvin, and Johnson were talking too much.

"I know you just didn't say we talk too much," Johnson responded.

Viewers expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter, the irony of Bayless being talked over.

Skip’s facial expressions starting around the 1:14 - mark to end got me dying https://t.co/F1f8KU0SaA pic.twitter.com/ZaMuijIbUW — Young Deacon Frye (@Uncle_Jeff) August 28, 2023

I’ve gotta say, loving this new format. Skip doesn’t get to talk so the take quality immediately improves.



And Sherm is the only one talking sense on this panel. I’ll give Irvin an honorable mention for effort, but give me Sherm FTW among the 4 each time. https://t.co/98W7nVw16I — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) August 28, 2023

Skip can’t get a word in 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ekVbmdDFsf — Alex Isley is lazy (@TheBSharpJr) August 28, 2023