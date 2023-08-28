Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman revisit infamous exchange 10 years later

By
Trending Sports Reporter

Richard Sherman said he was "better at life" than Skip Bayless in 2013 and claimed the media personality was ignorant, pompous, and egotistical.

Ten years later, Sherman and Bayless are co-workers.

Undisputed, FS1's sports debate show, returned with a different look on Monday morning. Bayless introduced his "Dream Team" of new co-hosts, including former NFL players Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Sherman. The show had been off the air for months after Shannon Sharpe left the program and agreed to join ESPN's First Take.

Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman revisit infamous feud
(Left) Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014, in New York City. (Right) Professional football player Richard Sherman attends ESPN The Magazine 5th annual "Body Issue" party at Lure on July 16, 2013, in Hollywood, California. The two are working together 10 years after a quarrel. Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

"This is the greatest morning of my career," Bayless said to kick off the show. "This is about to be the greatest show I've ever been a part of. Welcome to the new Undisputed."

After Bayless acted as his own hype-man during his opening monologue and provided each of his new co-hosts with their own introduction, Bayless and Sherman rehashed their decade-old squabble during Monday's show. Here's a look into what they said.

Sherman, Bayless Put an End to Their Quarrel

Sherman joined First Take in 2013 when Bayless and Stephen A. Smith hosted it.

The All-Pro outspoken cornerback, who had just completed his second NFL season, had garnered a reputation for his fearless personality. From getting in Tom Brady's face after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, to boasting that he was better than fellow All-Pro Darrelle Revis, Sherman was no stranger to causing a bit of controversy. That made him the ideal athlete to join Bayless and Smith on the sports debate program.

But when Bayless opened up the interview by saying Sherman wasn't better than Revis quite yet, Sherman fought back. Below is an excerpt of their back-and-forth:

"Skip, whenever you refer to me, whenever you speak to me, whenever you address me, you address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate," Sherman said to Bayless on First Take in 2013. "Those are some accomplishments you can aspire to, but you'll never accomplish. You have never accomplished anything..."

"I'll accept that," Bayless replied. "I think I've accomplished more in my field than you have in yours, though you're just getting started."

"I'm at the top of my field," Sherman said. "I'm All-Pro, one of the best 22 players in the NFL. You're gonna brush it off, but I don't think you're the best 22 anything. In sports, in media, in anything."

"That's debatable," Bayless said.

"... In my 24 years of life, I'm better at life than you," Sherman said.

Considering they will be working together on a regular basis now, Sherman and Bayless were sure to address the infamous exchange during Monday's show. Bayless said he and Sherman are "totally cool" and that he pushed to have the former Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler as a teammate.

In an effort to explain how the clash happened, Bayless said he mentioned Revis just to fill some time while Sherman was being mic'd up for the interview and didn't mean to say anything controversial. Meanwhile, Sherman said he heard Bayless' comments about not being better than Revis and felt disrespected, leading to the heated conversation.

Check out the full clip.

Bayless Can't Get a Word In During Undisputed And Fans Loved It

If the new Undisputed lineup is being described as the "Dream Team," then Bayless might be considered the fourth option.

The brash debater, known for his hot takes, often struggled to get a word in on Monday while his new co-hosts took over the show. At one point, Bayless even chimed in that they weren't going to have time to address a topic because Sherman, Irvin, and Johnson were talking too much.

"I know you just didn't say we talk too much," Johnson responded.

Viewers expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter, the irony of Bayless being talked over.

About the writer


Robert Read is a Newsweek writer and reporter based in Florida. His focus is reporting on trending sports stories. Robert joined Newsweek in 2023. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa. You can get in touch with Robert by emailing r.read@newsweek.com. Languages: English.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC