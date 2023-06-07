U.S.

Skull Fragment Found by Fisherman Belongs to Homicide Victim, Coroner Says

By
U.S. Crime Missing Persons Homicide Washington state

A skull fragment found by a fisherman in Washington state has been confirmed to belong to a 2015 homicide victim, a local coroner's office confirmed.

The Spokane Medical Examiner said in a June 5 news release that skull fragments recovered in 2018 and 2020 belonged to homicide victim Bret Snow. The man was first reported missing by family in December 2015 and his body was never found, which sparked a homicide investigation.

The release said: "In September 2018, a man fly fishing on the Spokane River found a small fragment of a human skull. At the time, the Medical Examiner could not determine the cause and manner of death. Limited resources at the county, state, and federal level meant that DNA testing was not an option, so the skull fragment was placed in storage to await future analysis."

Newsweek reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

Stock image of a police car
Stock image of a police car. Bret Snow was first reported missing in December 2015. Getty

There are currently 838 open missing persons cases in Washington state, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), as well as 871 resolved missing people cases in the state.

Across all U.S. states and territories, there are 23,253 open missing people cases and 34,168 resolved cases. Between 2007 and 2020, an average of 664,776 missing person records annually were entered into the NamUS system.

In August 2020, another human skull fragment was found in a different area of the river but it could not be used to identify as it was too small. It was also stored to await future analysis and nothing at the time suggested they were related so they were held separately.

The news release added: "After uploading the DNA profile to various genealogy databases, Othram genealogists worked together with Nicole Hamada, a death investigator with the Medical Examiner's Officer, to find possible relatives."

Read more

Following interviews with family members, Snow's name was produced and a reference DNA sample was taken from his mother. With the DNA information, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh was able to identify the remains as belonging to Snow.

Despite the lack of identified remains, four people were convicted and sentenced last year in connection to Snow's murder: Alvaro Guajardo, Keneth Stone, Cheryl Suton and Colby Vodder.

There were 346 homicide deaths in Washington state in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington has a homicide death rate of 4.5 per every 100,000 people who live in the state.

Across the U.S. there were a total of 26,031 registered homicide deaths in 2021, according to the CDC. The homicide death rate that year was 7.8 per 100,000 people in the country.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Nikki Haley CNN Town Hall: Five Key Takeaways
The Republican showed off her extensive political experience during the event, in which she tackled subjects ranging from Donald Trump to culture war to guns.
By Chloe Mayer
6 MIN READ
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC