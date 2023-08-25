Tech & Science

Skulls Found at Ancient Mayan Site Reveal Gruesome Historical Ritual

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient History Mexico Human remains

Skulls found at an ancient Mayan site have revealed evidence of a gruesome ritual from more than a thousand years ago.

Four months ago, archaeologists with the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced the discovery of 13 human burials at the Moral Reforma Archaeological Zone.

Moral Reforma was the site of an ancient Mayan city—located in the modern state of Tabasco, southeastern Mexico—whose history may stretch as far back as 300 B.C.

The settlement flourished in the mid- to late-first millennium A.D. before being abandoned around the year 1,000 A.D.

Five skulls found at a Maya site
The five skulls analyzed by INAH researchers that were found at the Mayan archaeological site of Moral Reforma. Researchers think at least two of the skulls were decapitated as a ritual offering. INAH

The burials that archaeologists recently discovered at Moral Reforma consisted of human skulls and fragments of jaws, as well as bones of the lower and upper extremities.

The remains were found directly in front of the south stairway of Structure 18—a pyramidal monument south of the site's main temple complex.

INAH researchers subsequently carried out an analysis on five of the skulls, with preliminary results indicating that at least two of them were decapitated as a ritual offering during the Late Classic period (600-900 A.D.) of Mesoamerican history.

The analysis revealed that all the skulls correspond to male individuals. Two of them were between 17 and 25 years old at the time of death, two others were between 33 and 45, and the remaining one was about 25 to 35.

One of the two skulls from the decapitated individuals has horizontal cut marks in one area at the base of the skull.

The cut marks reveal "the use of a sharp object to extract the skull... although it is difficult to determine if this injury was the cause of death or if it was done post-mortem," Miriam Angélica Camacho Martínez, a physical anthropologist with the INAH Tabasco Center, said in a statement.

The researchers also found evidence of cranial modification in all five of the skulls—a sign of high status in Mayan society.

The intentional deformations of the skull were created by placing splints on the head at an early age. Another peculiarity of the burials is that some were found covered with red pigment.

The analysis also revealed tooth problems, including a defect known as enamel hypoplasia. This condition, characterized by a deficiency of enamel, is a sign of malnutrition in childhood or the presence of an infection at an early age.

Additionally, researchers identified tartar plaque and cavities in some of the skulls, indicative of a diet based on carbohydrates, probably corn.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC