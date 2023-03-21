Labrador Puppy Gets 'Best Sleep He's Ever Had' on First Night Since Rescue

A video of a Labrador puppy spending his first night in a new home has gone viral on TikTok, where it received more than 230,000 views.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by TikToker @brehillboyette read: "First night out of the shelter."

According to the post, the Labrador, who is 4.5 months old, has been living in a shelter since he was 1 day old.

The footage showed the dog laying in bed on his back with his paws up, while staring into the camera. The pup was later seen sound asleep on his stomach, with his eyes closed before the clip ended. "THIS is what fostering can do," read a caption on the post.

Every year, around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S., including 3.1 million dogs. This is based on 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). According to the non-profit, around 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, including 2 million dogs.

A March 2019 study in PeerJ—The Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences stated that one of the greatest stressors for dogs in animal shelters is social isolation.

Previous research has shown that "human interaction reduces cortisol [a hormone regulating stress] in shelter dogs, with the possibility that longer periods of interaction may yield greater effects," the study said.

The findings of the March 2019 study found that "dogs' cortisol: creatinine ratios dropped significantly during their fostering stay, but returned to baseline levels after return to the shelter."

The dogs also had "their longest bouts of rest during sleepovers, followed by in the shelter after their sleepovers," the study noted.

The Labrador in the latest viral video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok. Sarah_is_lively wrote: "How in the world was this beauty in the shelter?????"

Wild Animal Mama posted: "Can you imagine how grateful this baby is for you? You're going to have an amazing relationship."

CD wrote it was "probably the 1st real sleep he has had," while Beckiebabe26 added: "Probably best sleep he's ever had he knows love now xx."

Elaine K commented: "Oh my heart. That's precious and makes me want to make a trip RIGHT NOW to the shelter," to which the original poster replied, "DO IT! They are the most loving and grateful furbabies you will ever meet."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok.

