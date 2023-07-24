Small Dog Abandoned at Infamous 'Dumping Spot' Too Scared to Move for Hours

A social-media video that recounts the discovery of a small dog that had been abandoned at a so-called 'dumping spot' has shocked hundreds of thousands online.

The clip has been viewed almost 720,000 times since it was first posted to TikTok by user @StreetLifeToTheSweetLife on July 9. It labels the location at which Jana the pup was found in Houston, Texas, as an infamous 'dumping spot', where many more pets had been ditched in the past.

Samantha Dix, the video's creator, told Newsweek: "George and I were alerted to a scared small dog in [a place in] Houston that is well known as a dog dumping spot. We headed out with our traps to find the pup and, as we were searching the fence line, we spotted Jana cowered in the brush." Dix had captioned her TikTok post: "Her little scared tail wag gutted me. Who hurt you sweet girl."

An abandoned canine sits on paved stones.

While it's unclear exactly where the dog had been discovered, the area filmed in the moving clip looks to be remote and isolated. The pup looked nervous and shaken after making contact with Dix. Jana had spent an unknown amount of time fending for herself in the spooky woodland location.

Dix said: "I approached her slowly and realized I wouldn't need my trap. I was able to get a slip leash on her to secure her and bring her home. She is now being fostered with the nonprofit organization Lola's Lucky Day here in Houston, Texas.

"Plans have been made for her to travel to Wisconsin to find a forever home in August this year," Dix added.

Jana's discovery comes at a time when pet abandonment continues to be a serious issue in the U.S. Each year across the country, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to shelters, according to statistics published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). This can be contextualized as 17,260 animals every day.

What Do the Comments Say?

The post has been liked by almost 85,000 users and commented on nearly 1,000 times. One TikTok user asked: "How can people hurt these angels?"

Another wrote: "oh poor baby. how can anyone leave a little soul so precious to wonder alone and be hurt. god bless good souls who help, and love these babies."

