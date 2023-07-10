Smart Dog Impresses Internet After Catching Fish by Using Bread As Bait

A pit bull-Labrador mix has stunned the internet with its impressive ability to fish using a piece of bread.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok by @briankanicki851, the dog can be seen grabbing itself a tasty snack straight from the water.

The clip started with a dog partly submerged in water, a slice of bread floating just under his nose as fish swam by.

Stock images of a dog with a fish. The dog was able to use a piece of bread as bait while fishing. Getty

The dog can be seen waiting patiently as fish swam up to take a few bites from the bread.

The dog then tucked the floating piece of bread under its chin and kept its eyes on the fish that were moving closer to him.

Then, as one fish got a little too close, the dog lunged at it and scooped it up in its mouth. Fortunately, for the fish, it managed to get away to safety.

The dog's owner explained in a response to a comment that the dog taught himself how to fish using bread all by itself.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs "love the smell of fish" and in most cases can eat them with few health setbacks.

The AKC added: "Fish is a healthy source of protein and is often included in commercial dog food as an alternative protein source.

"Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which according to veterinarians may have health benefits such as decreasing inflammation. Fish is also a good alternative for dogs with food allergies to more common ingredients, like chicken.

"Fish can be an important part of a home-cooked diet, but if you choose to feed a homemade diet with fish, be sure to consult your veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary nutritionist to make sure you are meeting all of your dog's nutritional needs.

"The first time you give your dog any fish, give only a small portion until you determine if your dog can tolerate that particular fish without an allergic reaction or gastrointestinal upset."

Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has been seen by more than 13.1 million and has attracted an estimated 1.2 million likes.

The overwhelming majority of commenters praised the dog's impressive abilities and asked whether he could learn more in the future.

TikTok user Egg man said: "Bro's patience is hella impressive."

Don said: "Now that's a useful dog. Teach him to go after trout."

Aaron - 802 Garage posted: "Wow that's super impressive."

Keegan commented: "Damn he is so cute and talented."

Newsweek has contacted briankanicki851 for comment via TikTok.