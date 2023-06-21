Rescue and Adoption

Rescue Dog Who 'Can't Stop Smiling' Now She's in Her New Home Melts Hearts

By
Rescue and Adoption Animal Rescue Pets Dogs Trends

Rescuing an animal is an incredibly rewarding process for everyone involved, and one grateful dog has delighted viewers on TikTok with his story.

Henry the golden retriever was found chained up in a tunnel in China in August 2020, emaciated and with open wounds. He was luckily then adopted by a family in the U.S., and is now thriving. They have since rescued another golden retriever, named Kit.

In a video posted to the page @hangingwith_henry, Kit the golden retriever can be seen lying on her new bed tail wagging and "smiling." The video has been viewed over 542,000 times.

Rescue dog
A stock image of a rescue dog. A "smiling" rescue dog has melted hearts on TikTok. David Baileys/Getty Images

"POV: your new rescue dog can't stop smiling once she realizes that she's home," reads the caption. "Welcome to the family Kit," reads the caption.

One user on TikTok commented: "That's actually a submissive smile, she's a lil nervous, but SO cute nonetheless."

Dog owners often describe them as "smiling" and it's common for people to anthropomorphize their pets, but what does it mean when dogs smile?

According to dog food specialists Purina, dogs smile "when they open their mouths and pull back their lips, letting their tongues lap over their teeth. This 'dog smile' usually occurs in situations when they are relaxed and appear happy, which is why dog owners think it is a smile.

"These 'dog smiles' also often occur in response to a human smile, which is a phenomenon called laughter contagion. Dogs may appear to smile because we smile at them."

@hangingwith_henry

Welcome to the family Kit💛 #smilingdog #goldenretriever #rescuedogsoftiktok #rescued #cutedog #dogsoftiktok

♬ Until I Found You (Sped Up) - Heaven When I Held You Again How Could We Ever Just Be Friends - Hiko

Another user on TikTok commented: "Those are appeasement signals." "They may flick their tongue and often hold their tail low or between the legs," agreed VCA Animal Hospitals. "They may wag their tail but will often stop wagging or freeze when touched. These postures are often described as 'appeasement' behaviors because they communicate a desire for the threat to stop and no desire for confrontation."

Whatever Kit is "smiling" about, users on TikTok loved the video.

"OMG this sweet baby is so happy! What a wonderful happily ever after," said one user. "I love this, this little doggy gets a second chance to have a loving home because of you!."

Newsweek has reached out to @hangingwith_henry via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC