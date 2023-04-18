Tech & Science

Python Weighing 53lbs Rescued from Barbed Wire: 'Absolute Nightmare'

By
Tech & Science Snakes Animal Rescue South Africa Python

An enormous python that was found far outside its usual range put up a fight when it was being rescued, biting the snake catcher on the hand.

The python measuring 10.8 feet long and weighing 53 pounds was found last Saturday, stretched across a wall covered in barbed wire in Durban, South Africa.

Snake catcher Nick Evans shared the story of the huge serpent's rescue in a Facebook post, describing how he had initially assumed that the callout for a large python would be a local's pet boa, and his surprise when it turned out to be a gargantuan Southern African Python.

southern african python
Stock image of a Southern African Python. Thought to be the largest species of snake in Africa, one of these snakes got caught behind barbed wire, requiring snake catcher Nick Evans' assistance. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"The Southern African Python, previously known as the Rock Python (which is technically now the East African subspecies), does not occur in this area, or anywhere nearby. Historically, yes, nearby, in the Palmiet valley, but they've since been wiped out," Evans wrote in the post.

Southern African Pythons are the largest snake in southern Africa, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, and can grow to over 16 feet long. While they are common across southern Africa, in the Eastern Cape—the neighboring province to KwaZulu-Natal where the snake was found by Evans—it has been considered to be extinct locally since 1927.

"The Southern African Python is classified as a Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS). It is illegal to kill, catch, transport and keep them. Just for me to rescue them, I have to have a permit," Evans said.

Evans describes in the post how the python was buried beneath layers of barbed wire, which added much more complexity to his rescue attempts, as he didn't want the snake to get injured.

"It was sprawled out over the top of a two meter [6.5 foot] high brick wall, under a layer of barbed wire, built in on the wall. It was also lying against a standard wire fence, but right behind that, was another barbed wire fence. An absolute nightmare. I was deeply concerned that the snake was going to tear itself apart during the capture," Evans wrote.

As he was planning how to extract the snake from its Saw trap-like position, the python lunged at him, attempting to strike his face, but Evans moved out of the way just in time. The snake then tried to escape through the fence, causing Evans and the other bystanders to grab its body.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have time to warn them about the python's painless but disgusting method of self-defense from the rear, and it squirted a large amount of urine onto my brave helpers. Oops."

Evans proceeded to cut as much of the wire as he could, with the homeowners' permission, until the snake could be pulled free. The python was agitated by this point, and lashed out as Evans attempted to take hold of her head.

sa python
Stock image of a Southern African Python. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"I wanted to secure the head quickly. I reached for her head with my left hand, she instantly wrapped her jaws around my thumb and released. I responded by immediately reaching with my right hand—same result," he wrote. "A python's mouth is lined with hook-like teeth, so it's a tad painful. Blood poured from my hands."

Southern African pythons are non-venomous, unlike many other African snakes, constricting their prey to the point of suffocation before swallowing them whole. Despite not packing the same venomous punch as a cobra or black mamba, these snakes still have a set of sharp teeth that can inflict a painful and deep bite when they feel threatened.

After this ordeal, Evans and the bystanders managed to hold the snake down and get her into a bucket for relocation.

"She was massive. 23.95kg [53 pounds], around 3.3m [10.8 feet] in length. Fortunately, we didn't notice any visible wounds. She had quite a bit of blood on her, all mine."

Read more

The snake was then taken to uShaka Sea World, to the Dangerous Creatures veterinary team for a check-up, where no visible wounds were found.

As for where the snake came from, Evans suggested a few theories in the post, including that it had hitched a ride in the undercarriage of a vehicle passing through its usual range, or that it had escaped from someone attempting to keep it as a pet or for use in the traditional medicine market.

After its health check, the feisty python was free to go, and will soon be "released in an undisclosed game reserve," Evans said.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Southern African pythons? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC