Python Weighing 53lbs Rescued from Barbed Wire: 'Absolute Nightmare'

An enormous python that was found far outside its usual range put up a fight when it was being rescued, biting the snake catcher on the hand.

The python measuring 10.8 feet long and weighing 53 pounds was found last Saturday, stretched across a wall covered in barbed wire in Durban, South Africa.

Snake catcher Nick Evans shared the story of the huge serpent's rescue in a Facebook post, describing how he had initially assumed that the callout for a large python would be a local's pet boa, and his surprise when it turned out to be a gargantuan Southern African Python.

"The Southern African Python, previously known as the Rock Python (which is technically now the East African subspecies), does not occur in this area, or anywhere nearby. Historically, yes, nearby, in the Palmiet valley, but they've since been wiped out," Evans wrote in the post.

Southern African Pythons are the largest snake in southern Africa, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, and can grow to over 16 feet long. While they are common across southern Africa, in the Eastern Cape—the neighboring province to KwaZulu-Natal where the snake was found by Evans—it has been considered to be extinct locally since 1927.

"The Southern African Python is classified as a Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS). It is illegal to kill, catch, transport and keep them. Just for me to rescue them, I have to have a permit," Evans said.

Evans describes in the post how the python was buried beneath layers of barbed wire, which added much more complexity to his rescue attempts, as he didn't want the snake to get injured.

"It was sprawled out over the top of a two meter [6.5 foot] high brick wall, under a layer of barbed wire, built in on the wall. It was also lying against a standard wire fence, but right behind that, was another barbed wire fence. An absolute nightmare. I was deeply concerned that the snake was going to tear itself apart during the capture," Evans wrote.

As he was planning how to extract the snake from its Saw trap-like position, the python lunged at him, attempting to strike his face, but Evans moved out of the way just in time. The snake then tried to escape through the fence, causing Evans and the other bystanders to grab its body.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have time to warn them about the python's painless but disgusting method of self-defense from the rear, and it squirted a large amount of urine onto my brave helpers. Oops."

Evans proceeded to cut as much of the wire as he could, with the homeowners' permission, until the snake could be pulled free. The python was agitated by this point, and lashed out as Evans attempted to take hold of her head.

"I wanted to secure the head quickly. I reached for her head with my left hand, she instantly wrapped her jaws around my thumb and released. I responded by immediately reaching with my right hand—same result," he wrote. "A python's mouth is lined with hook-like teeth, so it's a tad painful. Blood poured from my hands."

Southern African pythons are non-venomous, unlike many other African snakes, constricting their prey to the point of suffocation before swallowing them whole. Despite not packing the same venomous punch as a cobra or black mamba, these snakes still have a set of sharp teeth that can inflict a painful and deep bite when they feel threatened.

After this ordeal, Evans and the bystanders managed to hold the snake down and get her into a bucket for relocation.

"She was massive. 23.95kg [53 pounds], around 3.3m [10.8 feet] in length. Fortunately, we didn't notice any visible wounds. She had quite a bit of blood on her, all mine."

The snake was then taken to uShaka Sea World, to the Dangerous Creatures veterinary team for a check-up, where no visible wounds were found.

As for where the snake came from, Evans suggested a few theories in the post, including that it had hitched a ride in the undercarriage of a vehicle passing through its usual range, or that it had escaped from someone attempting to keep it as a pet or for use in the traditional medicine market.

After its health check, the feisty python was free to go, and will soon be "released in an undisclosed game reserve," Evans said.

