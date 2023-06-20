Snakebites Victims Flood Hospital After Severe Cyclone Wreaks Havoc

Cyclone Biporjoy, which battered parts of northwest India last week, brought an unexpected side-effect on top of the usual problems associated with a weather event—an alarming spike in the number of snake bites.

The cyclone—an incredibly powerful tropical storm that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea—caused 19 people to be rushed to a Rajasthan hospital with snake bites, local news outlet ETVBharat reported.

Biporjoy wreaked havoc on Rajasthan, the largest state in the country. It left many without power and caused flooding before it continued on its path into neighboring Pakistan. Six people are reported to have drowned due to the intense rainfall.

A stock photo shows a cobra. A hospital in northwest India received a high number of people who had been bitten by snakes after a cyclone hit the region. Credit: skynavin/Getty

ETVBharat said that 15 people are now out of danger from the snake bites and The Times of India reported that every person brought in who had been bitten was stable.

There are around 300 different species of snake in India, over 60 of which are venomous.

Severe weather events such as this can cause wildlife to become severally displaced, washing up in unexpected places.

Any snakes hiding underground may have been forced above ground during the extreme weather due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Even the most dangerous snakes typically only bite people if they feel provoked or vulnerable. However the displacement caused by the cyclone may have left some of the nation's most dangerous snakes feeling irritated and at risk, meaning they would be more likely to bite.

Snake attacks are already a large problem in the country, and the cyclone appears to have made it worse.

The World Health Organization believes that about 5 million snake bites occur in India every year, resulting in up to 2.7 million people being poisoned by venom.

Deaths per year are estimated to be between 81,000 and 138,000. However, many still go unreported. Those living in rural communities are most at risk of death as they may not be able to access anti-venom treatment in a timely manner.

Venomous snake bites require immediate attention.

The spectacled cobra, common krait, saw scaled viper and Russell's viper are responsible for most deaths and injuries out of all the species in the country. They are all extremely venomous.

In January, snakes in South Australia were spotted swimming after severe flooding in the Murray River.

Nature enthusiast Tara Wilde told Newsweek at the time: "I saw two tiger snakes swimming. Other people along the flooded Murray River have seen plenty of snakes swimming—they are fantastic swimmers."

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.