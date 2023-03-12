SNL Mocks Tennessee Republican's Instagram Messages to Male Model

Saturday Night Live lampooned Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally after the Republican praised an LGBTQ model's racy photos on Instagram.

The NBC show took aim at the Republican in a segment where Molly Kearney, who played McNally, offered explanations for his behavior to a quizzing Colin Jost.

McNally, who is in a heterosexual marriage, faced an avalanche of criticism after it emerged that he posted favorable comments under risqué photos shared by model Franklyn McClure, 20, also known as "Finn."

Earlier this year, McNally presided over the Tennessee Senate when it passed legislation that banned drag performances in non-age-restricted public spaces. Gender-affirming care for children was also prohibited.

Kearney, as McNally, acknowledged the bizarre incident in the segment and said: "I don't know if you noticed, but I am not good at the internet."

Jost then asked why McNally responded to a "thirst trap" with a comment to McClure that read: "Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine."

Kearney's McNally said: "Well, I didn't think people would find out because I used a screen name."

Jost then asked: "Oh, what is the screen name?"

Without hesitation, Kearney replied: "Lt. Governor McNally."

Further justifying his comments, Kearney's McNally said: "I don't discriminate. I comment on photos from all orientations. Orientations, like, from the side, from the front, from the back. There does not have to be a but, but it helps. Whatever the photo, it's my job to encourage my constituents." Kearney's McNally added that he stood by his "traditional values."

Jost then said that some of the people in Tennessee might have felt misled by McNally following the revelation.

Kearney's McNally said: "It is no big deal. I'm just looking. Looking at pictures on Zillo doesn't make me a homeowner, although I have done a few 3D tours."

But, in the real world, McNally has faced awkward questions about why he liked several of McClure's posts, including one where the model said he got free marijuana in exchange for sexual favors.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally stops by the Update desk pic.twitter.com/a4UC00EjfH — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

In an interview with News Channel 5, McNally said: "I don't recall reading the part about the weed. I know that."

When asked whether he read about the part of the message that made reference to prostitution, McNally replied: "I might have read that." He said that it might not have been appropriate to like the post.

In a previous statement sent to Newsweek, McNally's spokesperson said: "As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social-media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.

"Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds, and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping," the spokesperson added.

In response to McNally's apology, McClure told NBC News that he felt it was sad that the politician needed to apologize.

He added: "He did appreciate my posts, for whatever reason that was, and I don't think you should be embarrassed. I think it's telling of Tennessee; it's telling of Republicans and homophobic.

"I just think it's sad that we live in a society that we can't just all be friends, right? We can't just all love each other and appreciate each other for who we are, instead of thinking that we need to change each other," McClure said.

But it appears that McNally's explanation has not convinced many people online. His Facebook posts have now been filled with people calling him a "groomer."

The term has been mainstreamed by conservatives and Republicans in the U.S. as a slur against the LGBTQ community amid the ongoing culture wars.

Newsweek has emailed McNally for comment.