SNL's Weekend Update Mocks Donald Trump's Repeated Crying Stories

Saturday Night Live (SNL) Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost has poked fun at former president Donald Trump's stories about people crying.

During a segment on Saturday, Jost mocked Trump's claims that New York City officials cried when he was arrested earlier this month.

Trump, who was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, made the claim during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The former president said: "When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you, people were crying—people that work there, professionally work there.

This combined image shows "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, left, and former U.S. president Donald Trump, right. Jost has poked fun at Trump's stories about people crying. SNL/ Getty

"[The workers] have no problems putting in murderers. They see everybody, it's a tough, tough place. And they were crying, they were actually crying. They said, 'I'm sorry.'"

Publicly available footage from the courthouse on the day of the arraignment does not appear to show anyone visibly upset or crying although in one viral video a guard can be seen failing to hold a door open for Trump.

Jost questioned why the former president claimed people were in tears in the courthouse and other claims Trump has made about people crying.

He said: "In an interview, Trump claimed that New York police and court employees were crying when they arrested him. Why is everyone in Trump's stories always crying?."

Numerous past clips of Trump claiming people had cried over different issues were then shown.

Jost continued: "So, you're bragging that when people see you, they just like burst into tears. Because it never sounds like excited crying like when teenagers see [South Korean boy band] BTS.

"It sounds more like scared crying like when hostages see [horror film character] Jigsaw."

Trump's first interview since his arraignment. Tonight at 8PM ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/C3kKkboTXw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 11, 2023

The charges against Trump relate to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president has strongly denied the charges.

He is the first U.S. president in history to be indicted, part of an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump has frequently attacked Bragg and warned there could be the potential for "death and destruction" if he was charged.

In March, Trump shared an article on his social media site Truth Social that featured an image of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Bragg.

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who started the investigation that led to the indictment, warned Trump could face obstruction charges because of his frequent attacks on Bragg.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.