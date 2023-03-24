Teacher Using Snoop Dogg Song to Start Day Off 'Right' Delights Internet

A video of a teacher playing a song by Snoop Dogg, the American rapper, to her kindergarten students has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 6.2 million views.

The clip was posted by Evyn (@_mrs.huff), a teacher in Colorado. It featured a woman presenting a slideshow of the lyrics to a children's song from Doggyland, a 3D animated series co-created by Snoop Dogg, to what appeared to be a classroom.

A caption shared with the post read: "These affirmations start our day off right."

The songs from the series "help promote social emotional development as well as age-related cognitive development in the preschool set and older," according to the official YouTube channel of the series.

The video showed the teacher bopping to the beat of the song and mouthing the words. These included "My feelings matter," and, "There's no one better to be than myself."

A message overlaid on the video read: "Never thought I would say that Snoop Dogg is a part of our daily routine."

A 2017 Turkish study in the Journal of Education and Practice, also featured by the Education Resources Information Center (ERIC), an online digital library sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, stated: "Children's songs, which take place [in] almost every moment of children's life, play an important role in transferring values to children."

The study analyzed children's songs in terms of values. It found that "the most emphasized and prominent values are a world at peace, a world of beauty, protecting the environment, enjoying life, unity with nature."

Geoffrey Cohen is a psychology professor at the Stanford University Graduate School of Education in California. In a June 2021 U.S. News article, he wrote that people tend to mistake self-affirmations for "self-flattery and empty praise."

"It's not me as a parent telling my kids, 'you are so smart, you are so wonderful;' it's instead me as a parent molding the situation in ways that my kids can exemplify who they are and feel value. It's not me telling you you're great; it's you showing the ways in which you are special," Cohen explained.

Self-affirmations can have positive effects on children's performance at school, according to a study led by Cohen.

The study found that Latino students who participated in value-affirmation exercises (such as writing and reflecting on their personal values) persistently had higher grades than those in the control group who did not do the affirmation exercises.

The latest video has delighted users on TikTok, with several admitting they've also deployed Snoop Dogg's affirmations in their classrooms.

User ddogg2023 posted: "Snoop Dogg's side quests are awesome," in a comment that received 43,700 likes.

Cally Hartman wrote: "The snoop dog affirmations that's crazy," in a comment with 39,100 likes.

Namin <3 commented: "Bro snoop dogg is a man of all trades," while Kimberly Hoff737 posted: "Doggyland!!! The kids love the dance moves that go with the song."

User torycox95 wrote: "my pre-k class loves the affirmation songs! We listen to it everyday & I get the doggyland intro stuck in my head."

User yakultstan commented: "I think it's so fun that a generation of people will know snoop dogg only as the guy who made the affirmation song."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have similar videos to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.