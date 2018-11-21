U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted that he may attend the next White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner after it was announced that an author will be the host.

Trump appeared to delight in the news that the WHCA had named the writer Ron Chernow, rather than a comic as is tradition, as the headline act for the annual dinner due to take place on April 27.

The president has said how much he hated comedian Michelle Wolf’s appearance at this year’s event in which she gave a 20-minute monologue that made fun of him, his daughter, Vice-President Mike Pence and the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump, who has not attended the last two events, tweeted: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian.

“Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

But Wolf responded by referring to Trump’s backing of Saudi Arabia’s version of events in the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, when she tweeted: “I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist.”

Earlier she had said that the WHCA were “cowards” for choosing Chernow, who wrote a biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

“The media is complicit. And I couldn't be prouder,” Wolf tweeted.

The 2019 WHCA will be the first time the host is not a comedian since 2003. Chernow said: "The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked me to make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige.

"While I have never been mistaken for a stand-up comedian, I promise that my history lesson won’t be dry.”

The annual event features a lighthearted roast of media and political figures. Under former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, comedians Larry Wilmore, Jimmy Kimmel, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert have all hosted the event.