Soccer Team Reacts After Player Gets Top Honor in Viral Poll

A poll by the National Women's Soccer League for the player of the week has gone viral with one soccer team celebrating their player being awarded the top honor.

The award, which is sponsored by the currently much maligned Bud Light, is voted for by fans for the best player in each round of games in U.S. women's soccer.

Four players are proposed each week by the NWSL and shared on X, formerly Twitter, and fans click on the player who they feel deserves the accolade.This week, Nicole Barnhart of Washington Spirit was joined by Kristen Hamilton (Kansas City Current), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars) and Katie Stengel (NJ/NY Gotham FC) in the player of the week poll and it proved to be popular with it gaining nearly 100,000 views on the social media site.

The Chicago Red Stars celebrate a goal by Sarah Woldmoe during a game against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on November 14, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. The professional soccer team recently shared their reaction after one of their players was named player of the week in a viral online poll. Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany threw her weight behind Hamilton's nomination as she liked a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Kansas City Current. The Chiefs star is a co-owner of the Kansas City soccer team.

Krueger, a defender with the Red Stars, took the accolade of player of the week with 34% of the 1,691 votes.

Casey Krueger of the United States during USWNT training at St. David's Performance Center on April 3, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Chicago Red Stars defender was recently voted Bud Light's player of the week. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images/Getty Images

It was well-deserved according to some, with one commenting: "Casey is the runaway here, it shouldn't even be a question or doubt. She was dropping dimes like she was at the slot machines."

Another added: "Casey and tbh it shouldn't even be close!! 3 assists! And a couple beautiful shots of her own."

While a third thought it was a no-brainer, posting: "Casey Krueger had a 3 assist game!!"

Time to vote 🗳️



Who is your @budlight Player of the Week? — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 7, 2023

There were some who believed the list was incomplete with one X user suggesting: "Where is Washington Spirit's Mariana Speckmaier?!"

Spirit fans got in on the discussion, with one saying "Anytime Nicole 'Barnie' Barnhart is on any ballot I'm for sure voting for her....and you should too."

Chicago Red Stars were quick to celebrate their defensive star being chosen as the best of the week by quoting the poll in a post on X alongside a gif of Krueger celebrating.

Anheuser-Busch has partnered with U.S. Soccer since 1987 and has recently announced that it will be extending the sponsorship with a multi-year marketing partnership.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Anheuser-Busch who continues to demonstrate their unique ability to bring fanbases closer to the sport they love," said U.S. Soccer Federation Chief Commercial Officer, David Wright.

"U.S. soccer fans are some of the most passionate and devoted in the entire world and deserve a partner that shares their passion. It's not often you see a partnership that spans 35 years; however, and what's most exciting, the best for this great partnership is yet to come."