Woman Reveals What Bosses Found on Her Social Media, Internet Left in Shock

One of the great modern quandaries is whether to keep your social media profiles open or private. One woman with a tale to tell about the pros and cons of an unlocked internet life is Shannon Hanson.

In a video posted to TikTok, which has already gained over 2.7 million likes, Hanson wrote: "Thinking about how my employers told me a year in to my job that before my interview they stalked me on social media and this Is what they found..."

The video then cuts to a series of images of Hanson dressed as the popular cinema ogre Shrek while holding a rope with a live donkey at the end.

"Guess they liked what they saw," continued the caption.

"I would actually hire you based off those photos alone!," commented one user.

A stock image of people using their phones.

More than 70 percent of employers use social media sites to research job candidates during the hiring process, according to Career Builder, and not all were as lucky as Hanson. Tellingly, 54 percent of employers have found content on social media that caused them not to hire a candidate.

"Broken down by industry, those in IT (74 percent) and manufacturing (73 percent) are more likely than those in retail/non-retail sales (59 percent) to do social networking digging on potential job candidates," revealed Career Builder, "But it's not just the social sites that are fair game—66 percent of employers say they use search engines to conduct their research on potential job candidates."

"You can see why many recruiters love social media—it allows them to discover all the information they aren't allowed to ask about during an interview," says Chad Van Iddekinge, a professor at the University of Iowa in an article for the Harvard Business Review. "But that's a problem, because one of the hallmarks of legal hiring practices is that they focus on behaviors within the work context. There should be a clear distinction between what people do during work and what they do outside of it."

Users on TikTok loved the video, with most saying they would hire Hanson in a second.

"I'd hire you IMMEDIATELY," said one user, "Lmao, they were like, yea my kind of pp." One user commented, "Lol and that's why they need to mind their own business."

