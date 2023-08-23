The professional wrestling community Wednesday gathered on social media to remember a legend of the industry.

Terry Funk, a second-generation professional wrestler and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, died Wednesday at 79.

Funk was a mainstay of the squared-circle with a career spanning more than 50 years. He was well known for continually reinvented himself, gaining new fans and inspiring new wrestlers across multiple generations. Funk had success in multiple U.S.-based and international promotions over the years, holding championships in WWE, WCW, NWA, ECW and various other companies.

2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Dory Funk Jr., left, and Terry Funk attends the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania's WWE Hall of Fame at the Toyota Center on April 4, 2009 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey/WireImage/Getty

As the news of his passing spread, heartfelt posts remembering Funk flooded social media.

Mick Foley, who credits Funk with the now-famous idea of Foley being thrown from the copy of a steel cage in 1998, remembered his friend and mentor on X.

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.



If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

Wrestling legend Ric Flair and Funk competed in 1989 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. While Funk failed to capture the title from Flair, the two did win "Feud of the Year" from both Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said he'd never met a guy who worked harder, adding that Funk was a great entertainer and friend on top of being a great wrestler.

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

Flair's son-in-law and podcast host Conrad Thompson, said of Funk, "I can't imagine there's a Hall of Fame where he doesn't belong, or a 'Mount Rushmore' for that matter."

Whenever people ask me, as @TheRajGiri did today, “what was your favorite era of wrestling?” I always reference 1989. That’s the year I was introduced to Terry Funk. I can’t imagine there’s a Hall of Fame where he doesn’t belong, or a “Mount Rushmore” for that matter. RIP to a 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UGGUITq51B — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) August 23, 2023

Funk's older brother, Dory, shared his appreciation for his family and fans.

My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry ✝️💔🙏🏻 — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) August 23, 2023

Funk is often credited with helping to elevate the brand of ECW, Extreme Championship Wrestling. Many wrestlers who became household names did so while sharing the ring with Funk.

Bully Ray, also known to ECW fans as Bubba Ray Dudley, and Tommy Dreamer frequently praise Funk on their SirusXM show Busted Open. They've told many stories about Funk over the years, often endearing and always entertaining. Today, however, his friends were at a loss for words.

There are no words…💔



God Bless Terry Funk. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0uwlZ92rG4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2023

Taz, a current commentator in AEW and ECW alumni, remembered his time visiting Funk at his ranch in Texas.

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many… pic.twitter.com/ftA7jUtAqt — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 23, 2023

Many other members of the wrestling community logged in to show their respects.

AJ Styles, WWE Superstar, said Funk will always be an "absolute legend".

Normally I don’t like to post about someone’s passing. Terry Funk will always be absolute legend! — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 23, 2023

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, said, "Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry."

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry.



My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

Jake "The Snake" Roberts, WWE Hall of Fame, said Funk's passion for the industry was unmatched.

Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched.



Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/qpJvxs36i4 — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 23, 2023

John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE Hall of Fame, said one of the reasons he got in the business was because of Funk.

One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP. pic.twitter.com/4vSUaSHQmr — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 23, 2023

Dustin Rhodes, AEW wrestler, former WWE Superstar, speculated Funk has probably "rekindled his war with Pops in heaven."

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 23, 2023

Kevin Owens, WWE Superstar, said being in the ring with Funk will forever be "one of the absolute highlights" of his career.

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none.



To this day, I still often think… — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2023

Lance Storm, ECW, WWE alumni, said this one "hits hard".

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023

Adam Pearce, WWE on-air talent, former NWA Heavyweight Champion, said Funk was the embodiment of the term "legend."

I don’t know what to say. The word “legend” is tossed around these days, but Terry Funk was the literal embodiment of the term. Thank you for your incredible contributions to the business we love, for your advice, your kind words, and for the example you set. Godspeed, sir. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdTsTxpmCT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 24, 2023

And Dave LaGreca, host of Busted Open Radio, said simply, "Goodbye Legend."