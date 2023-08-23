The professional wrestling community Wednesday gathered on social media to remember a legend of the industry.
Terry Funk, a second-generation professional wrestler and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, died Wednesday at 79.
Funk was a mainstay of the squared-circle with a career spanning more than 50 years. He was well known for continually reinvented himself, gaining new fans and inspiring new wrestlers across multiple generations. Funk had success in multiple U.S.-based and international promotions over the years, holding championships in WWE, WCW, NWA, ECW and various other companies.
As the news of his passing spread, heartfelt posts remembering Funk flooded social media.
Mick Foley, who credits Funk with the now-famous idea of Foley being thrown from the copy of a steel cage in 1998, remembered his friend and mentor on X.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair and Funk competed in 1989 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. While Funk failed to capture the title from Flair, the two did win "Feud of the Year" from both Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said he'd never met a guy who worked harder, adding that Funk was a great entertainer and friend on top of being a great wrestler.
Flair's son-in-law and podcast host Conrad Thompson, said of Funk, "I can't imagine there's a Hall of Fame where he doesn't belong, or a 'Mount Rushmore' for that matter."
Funk's older brother, Dory, shared his appreciation for his family and fans.
Funk is often credited with helping to elevate the brand of ECW, Extreme Championship Wrestling. Many wrestlers who became household names did so while sharing the ring with Funk.
Bully Ray, also known to ECW fans as Bubba Ray Dudley, and Tommy Dreamer frequently praise Funk on their SirusXM show Busted Open. They've told many stories about Funk over the years, often endearing and always entertaining. Today, however, his friends were at a loss for words.
Taz, a current commentator in AEW and ECW alumni, remembered his time visiting Funk at his ranch in Texas.
Many other members of the wrestling community logged in to show their respects.
AJ Styles, WWE Superstar, said Funk will always be an "absolute legend".
Paul "Triple H" Levesque, chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, said, "Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry."
Jake "The Snake" Roberts, WWE Hall of Fame, said Funk's passion for the industry was unmatched.
John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE Hall of Fame, said one of the reasons he got in the business was because of Funk.
Dustin Rhodes, AEW wrestler, former WWE Superstar, speculated Funk has probably "rekindled his war with Pops in heaven."
Kevin Owens, WWE Superstar, said being in the ring with Funk will forever be "one of the absolute highlights" of his career.
Lance Storm, ECW, WWE alumni, said this one "hits hard".
Adam Pearce, WWE on-air talent, former NWA Heavyweight Champion, said Funk was the embodiment of the term "legend."
And Dave LaGreca, host of Busted Open Radio, said simply, "Goodbye Legend."