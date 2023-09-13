Fact Check: Do Social Security Offices Insist Officers Remove Their Guns?

America's gun laws continue to divide the nation with lines deepening between reformers and owners.

The issue of gun ownership and possession reared its head on social media again this week after it was reported that a police officer was told to remove his gun while inside a Social Security office in North Carolina.

A local sheriff took to Facebook after the incident, claiming removing the weapon could place uniformed officers in jeopardy. So what are the facts?

A sheriff in North Carolina claims a local police officer was told to leave a Social Security Office for carrying his gun. The Sheriff claims the rules are not uniform. Getty

The Claim

In a Facebook post on September 11, 2023, Cleveland County North Carolina Sheriff Alan Norman stated that a law enforcement officer who stopped at a Social Security office was told to leave "due to him having a firearm on his side."

Norman said the officer was "working and visibly presenting himself as a law enforcement officer," but Social Security office employees told the officer they had a manager directive to ask law enforcement officers to leave the building and disarm themselves before coming back.

Norman's post said the employees said their manager had directed them to "call 911 to report that an officer had entered the building wearing a firearm." Norman said a 911 call was not made.

The sheriff said the officer was there "to conduct business," but Norman's post did not state if this was official or personal.

Disarming "would place a uniformed law enforcement officer in jeopardy and would compromise their safety, especially in the treacherous times we are living in," Norman added.

"After speaking to several other Sheriffs throughout the state I have found

that this is not the official policy at other local Social Security Offices, in fact

many welcome law enforcement officers inside of their buildings.

"I feel that you, as citizens and taxpayers, need to know how the manager of

the Social Security Office in Shelby feels about law enforcement."

The Facts

While officers can enter a Social Security office carrying a firearm, it can only be if there is an official law enforcement purpose for the visit.

The Federal Protective Service enforces the rule under "Title 18 U.S. Code § 930—Possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in Federal facilities," which states:

"...whoever knowingly possesses or causes to be present a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a Federal facility (other than a Federal court facility), or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 1 year, or both."

However it makes an exception that would apply to law enforcement officers carrying out their official, rather than personal, duties.

The code states the ban "shall not apply to—(1)the lawful performance of official duties by an officer, agent, or employee of the United States, a State, or a political subdivision thereof, who is authorized by law to engage in or supervise the prevention, detection, investigation, or prosecution of any violation of law."

The Department of Homeland Security states that anyone who refuses to comply with this will be denied access to facilities.

A Social Security Administration spokesman told Newsweek that: "Our understanding is the Sheriff's Deputy entered a local Social Security office for personal business, not official duties."

The spokesperson also said it was their understanding that Social Security employees were "not instructed to call 911 about this situation," as Norman's post suggested.

Newsweek contacted Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via a web response form for comment.

The Ruling

Needs Context.

Law enforcement officers not on official law enforcement business cannot bring firearms or dangerous weapons inside Social Security offices or other federal facilities, in accordance with U.S. Code.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team