The Social Security Scams Targeting Americans

This year's Social Security benefits increase has caused a surge in the number of online scams trying to rip people off their pension money, according to authorities.

Social Security benefits shot up by 8.7 percent in 2023, the largest cost of living adjustment in 40 years. The Social Security Administration (SSA) warned that scammers are taking advantage of this bump in benefits.

Anthony Monaco, Special Agent in Charge of the Major Case Unit at the SSA's Office of the Inspector General, told InvestigateTV that Social Security scams are the most prevalent type of imposter scam across the nation.

"We started seeing letters that looked fairly official, saying, 'Dear Social Security recipient...you need to call this number and you need to activate your cost-of-living allowance,'" Monaco said. "Well, the problem with that is you don't have to do it. It's the Social Security Administration. That's automatic."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) told Newsweek that the Social Security scams currently circulating across the United States are a sign that "scammers are always adapting."

"They take parts of what is working from different scams and combine those parts to form a 'newer' scam," the agency wrote in a statement. "Take the Social Security email scam for example. Scammers use the email method from tech support scams, such as the fake subscription/service emails, and pair it with threats to arrest the victim which is a characteristic of some government impersonation scams.

"The tactics are not necessarily new but the combination is. The scammers are simply taking what has worked in the past and modifying it for new use, adapting to a potential vulnerability or an angle they attempt to exploit," it said.

These scams can be financially crippling for people who fall victim to them. Monaco said that what angers him is that older people in their 70s and 80s "don't have the capability to make that up, so you basically have made someone destitute for the rest of their lives."

The IC3 told Newsweek that compared to other agencies it has reported fewer Social Security scams in the past two years, with fewer consequences for those individuals targeted by scammers.

"While the IC3 received several complaints reporting emails impersonating Social Security in recent months, most victims did not sustain a loss to the scam," the agency said. But 2023 seems ready to outpace the previous years, it added.

"There are a wide variety of scams reported to the IC3 which based on the characteristics we attempt to classify them in a crime type," IC3 told Newsweek. "In 2022, the IC3 received over 11,000 reports of government impersonation with losses over $240 million. IC3 2023 reporting already appears to be outpacing the 2022 numbers."

Andreas Theodorou, editor-in-chief of Tech Software at TechRadar, told Newsweek that "online scams have become so common because people have gotten so adept at spotting them through telephone calls and physical means."

"With the world becoming increasingly internet-oriented, so too is criminal activity. Whenever a government announces anything related to finance or legislation, you can be certain scammers will try to exploit people with it," Theodorou said.

Theodorou suggests using a VPN (virtual private network) to protect information from falling into the wrong hands when browsing online. People should also remain vigilant over any odd message received, especially when this urgently asks them for money.

If you think you might have been targeted by a scam, he recommends checking the email/URL of a message received to see if it's legitimate, looking for spelling or grammar mistakes, googling the site of the real organization and checking online to see if others are reporting a similar scam.

"Don't let scammers scare you into parting with your hard-earned cash," Theodorou said. "Remember: if in doubt, check it out. If you can't confirm the legitimacy of the email/website, don't give away any information that it's asking for."

Those who have fallen victim to a Social Security scam should report it immediately and contact the SSA and the IC3.