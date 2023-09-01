U.S.

Social Security Update: Americans Getting an Extra Payment This Month

By
U.S. Social Security Benefits Money U.S. Economy

American recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security payments will be receiving two checks this month due to the dates that payment days fall on.

Normally, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments for recipients on the first of each month, but there are sometimes exceptions for these dates depending on the calendar for the specific year.

"If your regularly scheduled payment date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal public holiday, benefits will be paid the business day before your due date," the SSA states on its website on its frequently asked questions (FAQ) page.

For the current month, SSI recipients will receive their first payment on September 1, but an additional payment will come on Friday, September 29. This payment will be for the month of October, since October 1 lands on a Sunday. That means, after the September 29 payment, recipients won't receive their next payment until November 1.

Handful of Dollars
Stock image. American recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security payments will be receiving two checks this month due to the dates that payment days fall on. iStock / Getty Images

Last year, the SSA announced that Social Security benefits and SSI payments were increasing by 8.7 percent for 2023 for a cost of living adjustment (COLA). The increase for 2023 payments was seen as the highest rate in 40 years.

"The earnings limit for workers who are younger than 'full' retirement age will increase to $21,240," the government agency said last year. "The earnings limit for people reaching their 'full' retirement age in 2023 will increase to $56,520."

Additionally, the SSA is expected to announce in October another COLA for next year's payments. In July, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) estimated that 2024's COLA could be 3 percent following data related to inflation and the consumer price index.

"The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), the index that's used to determine the COLA, was up only 2.3 percent year over year. However, the average inflation rate over the past twelve months rose slightly and thus affected our COLA estimate, rising from 2.7% last month to 3% based on the June data," TSCL said in a press release in July.

In the press release, TSCL also noted that the estimated COLA could change in the coming months and said that the 3 percent adjustment would "raise an average monthly benefit of $1,787.00 by a little more than $53.60."

However, TSCL said that "Social Security recipients won't learn the bottom line until the Medicare Part B premiums are announced. Part B premiums are automatically deducted from most beneficiaries' Social Security benefit. In many years, the Part B premium increase can take most, or even all, the COLA leaving little else to cover other rising prices."

Newsweek reached out to the Social Security Administration via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC