Funny

Socially Awkward Pets Failing To Interact With Each Other Delights Internet

By
Funny Dogs Cats TikTok

A cat and a dog have left the internet in stitches after a video of them behaving like they're "socially awkward" went viral on social media last week.

In the video shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pets' owner, under the username Kumatron.the.shiba, the cat, George, who is famous all over social media as the "Lonely Cat," can be seen sitting on the bed, staring down, as her sibling, Kuma, a husky dog, passes by her. They both exchange awkward looks without making a sound.

George originally went viral on TikTok a few months ago, after his owner shared a video of him singing "Sometimes I'm alone" that quickly went viral went viral.

socially awkward cat and dog go viral
Stock image of a cat and a dog. A cat and a dog acting socially awkward have gone viral on social media. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When two socially awkward pets live together."

Are Dogs and Cats Enemies?

Despite popular belief painting them as mortal enemies, dogs and cats actually live peacefully with each other. A 2020 study carried out by Italian scientists, published in the journal PLoS ONE, that questioned over 1,270 pet owners who own both a cat and a dog, proved that the two can easily cohabitate without much conflict.

According to the study, over 64 percent of the cats and dogs living together also played together; 58 percent chased each other; and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other.

Moreover, cats are more likely to ignore dogs than vice versa, with 42 percent of cats ignoring canines, and only 28 percent of dogs shunning cats. Cats are also more likely to attack dogs than vice versa.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2 million views and 553,000 likes on the platform.

@kumatron.the.shiba

Mixing George’s lonely song with his own sad video 😿 @The Kiffness - just joined! #fbfc #shibacatsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #introvertsbelike

♬ Sometimes I'm Alone (Lonely Cat) - The Kiffness

One user, valleygirl_ventriloquist, commented: "Wait this is THE lonely cat?? There are so many searching for this baby!" And hushkitty44 said: "Whattt???? Is he the famous lonely cat singer???? can't stop singing his song." Jonah added: "The way they look at each other when the other isn't looking."

Hoppingseed wrote: "Husky's like 'oh, never mind..' in a very soft husky whisper to himself. And Hhhellokittylol said: "The 'hello??' always gets me." theSheinToYou added: "Husky metal and emo lonely cat."

Another user, Larzo, commented: "I can't imagine how it feels. the song is amazing! George will be immortal now!" And Nic said: "My cat has the same cookie-dough arm." Katie Spangler added: "Literally my cat & dog right nowww. I just want them to love eachotherrr."

Newsweek reached out to Kumatron.the.shiba for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC