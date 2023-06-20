Socially Awkward Pets Failing To Interact With Each Other Delights Internet

A cat and a dog have left the internet in stitches after a video of them behaving like they're "socially awkward" went viral on social media last week.

In the video shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pets' owner, under the username Kumatron.the.shiba, the cat, George, who is famous all over social media as the "Lonely Cat," can be seen sitting on the bed, staring down, as her sibling, Kuma, a husky dog, passes by her. They both exchange awkward looks without making a sound.

George originally went viral on TikTok a few months ago, after his owner shared a video of him singing "Sometimes I'm alone" that quickly went viral went viral.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When two socially awkward pets live together."

Are Dogs and Cats Enemies?

Despite popular belief painting them as mortal enemies, dogs and cats actually live peacefully with each other. A 2020 study carried out by Italian scientists, published in the journal PLoS ONE, that questioned over 1,270 pet owners who own both a cat and a dog, proved that the two can easily cohabitate without much conflict.

According to the study, over 64 percent of the cats and dogs living together also played together; 58 percent chased each other; and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other.

Moreover, cats are more likely to ignore dogs than vice versa, with 42 percent of cats ignoring canines, and only 28 percent of dogs shunning cats. Cats are also more likely to attack dogs than vice versa.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2 million views and 553,000 likes on the platform.

One user, valleygirl_ventriloquist, commented: "Wait this is THE lonely cat?? There are so many searching for this baby!" And hushkitty44 said: "Whattt???? Is he the famous lonely cat singer???? can't stop singing his song." Jonah added: "The way they look at each other when the other isn't looking."

Hoppingseed wrote: "Husky's like 'oh, never mind..' in a very soft husky whisper to himself. And Hhhellokittylol said: "The 'hello??' always gets me." theSheinToYou added: "Husky metal and emo lonely cat."

Another user, Larzo, commented: "I can't imagine how it feels. the song is amazing! George will be immortal now!" And Nic said: "My cat has the same cookie-dough arm." Katie Spangler added: "Literally my cat & dog right nowww. I just want them to love eachotherrr."

