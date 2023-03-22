Sofia Coppola's Daughter's Food Remarks Leave the Internet Very Confused

A resurfaced TikTok video posted by Sofia Coppola's daughter has been derided for a number of reasons—including the teen's revelation that she doesn't know the difference between garlic and onions.

Romy Croquet Mars is the 16-year-old daughter of Coppola and her Phoenix frontman husband, Thomas Mars. She created a TikTok account several days ago that since appears to have been deleted.

During her brief time on the video-sharing platform, Mars made a host of claims that have sparked discussion on Twitter, where the clips have gone viral. At one point, Mars, granddaughter of The Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, said that she was grounded for attempting to charter a helicopter.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I'm grounded," said Mars from her kitchen. "I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

Mars went on to explain that the rebellion hadn't ended at her helicopter episode. She had also defied her parents' wishes by launching a TikTok account.

"I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents' biggest rule is, like, I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here's why," she shared. She then showed a shot of herself holding Thomas Mars' 2010 Grammy Award.

"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," Mars added. This was a reference to the ongoing debate around the children of celebrities, regularly labeled "nepo babies."

Elsewhere, Mars said: "I don't know the difference between a garlic and onion and I just had to Google images of onions on my phone. I'm embarrassed." It appeared that what she was actually cooking with at the time of her confession was a shallot.

While there was much to say about Mars' helicopter claim, a host of Twitter users voiced their shock that a member of a proudly Italian-American family would struggle to identify such ingredients.

TV and radio host Ashley Nicole Moss wrote of Mars: "Her grandfather directed The Godfather. The Coppola family are basically freakin' Italian royalty and she doesn't know the difference between an onion and garlic???! WE ARE LOSING RECIPES!!!!!!!"

Writer Foster Kamer also wrote on Twitter: "If your daughter can't tell the difference between a head of garlic, a shallot, and an onion by the time they're of helicopter-chartering age, well, my god."

"Francis Ford Coppola did not invent Italian heritage for his granddaughter to not know the difference between garlic and onions," wrote another Twitter user.

"I wanna be rich enough to not know the difference between garlic and an onion," podcaster Kahlief Adams commented.

While many Twitter users mocked the TikTok video, a number of others spoke out in defense of the teen's brief stint on the platform.

"Apparently she deleted the vid... she's still a star in my heart," wrote the person who originally shared the viral video on Twitter.

"It's too bad because she's funny," tweeted another fan. "I would have loved her TikToks."

Others envisioned Mars joining her mother and grandfather in making films of her own. A user tweeted of the TikTok post: "A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors."

Agreeing, digital media consultant Heidi N. Moore tweeted that the clip "has dramatic tension, excellent scene-setting, good evocative props that indicate emotions (onions = tears) shocking family revelations, slapstick comedy, great dialogue...you're right."

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to daughter Cosima Croquet Mars, 12.

Elsewhere in her deleted TikTok video, Romy Croquet Mars paused preparing her meal to introduce viewers to a man she said was her babysitter's boyfriend. "My parents are never home so these are my replacement parents," she said.

Oscar-winning Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola spoke about the struggle of being away from her children while working in a recently published interview with U.K. newspaper The Guardian.

Asked when she last cried, the filmmaker responded: "Two weeks before shooting—after some of our financing dropped out—when the producers said I had to cut a week's worth of scenes out of my script.

"I was on location and away from my daughters [currently in middle and high school], who I felt were needing a mother," Coppola added.