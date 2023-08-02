Somalia Runner Recording Slowest Ever Time in 100m Race Sparks Outrage

The FISU 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China, has thrown up a sporting anomaly with the "slowest ever" 100 meters time being recorded by a female athlete from Somalia.

Nasra Ali Abukar ran the distance in 21.81 seconds, finishing some 10 seconds behind the leaders, sparking an outcry about her inclusion.

A video of her competing in the competition has gone viral with more than 19.8 million views since it was shared on Twitter, with many questioning why an underprepared athlete with no previous record of competing in races had been chosen by the Ministry of Youth and Sport in Somalia to represent her country.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

In the video, Abukar is soon left out of shot as the rest of the field sprint to the finishing line with the winner clocking 11.4 seconds for the distance.

Questions have been raised on social media about the validity of her inclusion with some claiming that she is the niece of Somali Athletics President Abdullahi Ahmed Tarabi and that her inclusion in the team is due to nepotism amid claims of financial irregularities.

Elham Garaad, whose post on Twitter went viral with the video, questioned the inclusion of the untrained athlete.

She wrote: "The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally."

Newsweek has reached out to Garaad and Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sport, via Twitter and email respectively, for comment on the situation.

Garaad replied to her initial tweet with further explanation, writing: "That's the niece of the President of the Somali Athletics Federation. What you expecting ? Nepotism; we have good athletes in Somalia but when it comes to 💸 💰 is a different story."

The Somali Athletics Federation have said on Somali TV that there will be an investigation into the selection of Abukar after there was condemnation across the globe to her participation.

Members of Team Korea make their way around the stadium during the 2023 Summer Universiade Opening Ceremony at Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Chengdu, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty

It is not the first time that Somalia has courted controversy with their selection of female athletes.

Back in 2016, Maryan Nuh Muse represented the country at 400 meters in the Rio Olympics despite having a desperately slow time.

Her time in the heat—1:10:14—would not have qualified her for the Maryland high school girls' 2A state finals, at that time.

There was a different reaction in 2016 with her participation being hailed as an "inspiration" for others to follow the same path into athletics.