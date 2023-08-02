Sports

Somalia Runner Recording Slowest Ever Time in 100m Race Sparks Outrage

By
Sports Athletics China

The FISU 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China, has thrown up a sporting anomaly with the "slowest ever" 100 meters time being recorded by a female athlete from Somalia.

Nasra Ali Abukar ran the distance in 21.81 seconds, finishing some 10 seconds behind the leaders, sparking an outcry about her inclusion.

A video of her competing in the competition has gone viral with more than 19.8 million views since it was shared on Twitter, with many questioning why an underprepared athlete with no previous record of competing in races had been chosen by the Ministry of Youth and Sport in Somalia to represent her country.

In the video, Abukar is soon left out of shot as the rest of the field sprint to the finishing line with the winner clocking 11.4 seconds for the distance.

Questions have been raised on social media about the validity of her inclusion with some claiming that she is the niece of Somali Athletics President Abdullahi Ahmed Tarabi and that her inclusion in the team is due to nepotism amid claims of financial irregularities.

Elham Garaad, whose post on Twitter went viral with the video, questioned the inclusion of the untrained athlete.

She wrote: "The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally."

Read more

Newsweek has reached out to Garaad and Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sport, via Twitter and email respectively, for comment on the situation.

Garaad replied to her initial tweet with further explanation, writing: "That's the niece of the President of the Somali Athletics Federation. What you expecting ? Nepotism; we have good athletes in Somalia but when it comes to 💸 💰 is a different story."

The Somali Athletics Federation have said on Somali TV that there will be an investigation into the selection of Abukar after there was condemnation across the globe to her participation.

2023 Summer Universiade Opening Ceremony
Members of Team Korea make their way around the stadium during the 2023 Summer Universiade Opening Ceremony at Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Chengdu, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty

It is not the first time that Somalia has courted controversy with their selection of female athletes.

Back in 2016, Maryan Nuh Muse represented the country at 400 meters in the Rio Olympics despite having a desperately slow time.

Her time in the heat—1:10:14—would not have qualified her for the Maryland high school girls' 2A state finals, at that time.

There was a different reaction in 2016 with her participation being hailed as an "inspiration" for others to follow the same path into athletics.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC