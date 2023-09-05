Sophie Turner Scores Big Win Over Joe Jonas Amid Divorce Rumors

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has had the last laugh over husband, Joe Jonas, after rumors started he had filed for divorce.

The rumor mills began spinning weeks ago when Jonas was spotted multiple times not wearing his wedding ring, until more recently where he was spotted wearing it in Texas while there to perform lives shows with his family's band, the Jonas Brothers.

But then some media reported on Sunday that Jonas had consulted at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles and their marriage had been on the rocks for at least six months. They also reported Jonas had been left to care for the couple's two children, who were born in 2020 and 2022, while Turner worked in England on the TV drama, Joan.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The couple is reportedly heading for divorce. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America

While the rumors have not been confirmed by the couple, both of whom Newsweek contacted for comment by email, it seems the news has been a boon for Turner and her Instagram following.

In the last three days, Turner has gained 28,045 new Instagram followers, including on Monday when she got a whopping 18,994 new follows, according to social media analytics site Social Blade.

Despite the three-day surge, Turner did lose a little more than 5,000 followers in total over the last 30 days, bringing her current number of followers to 14.34 million.

As for Jonas, he gained 36,210 new followers in the past 30 days, but his overall number of followers is much fewer than his wife's at 12.67 million.

He also experienced a big jump of followers on Monday, as news of their potential divorce went mainstream. On that day, he gained 8,734 new follows.

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, first with an informal elopement in Las Vegas, followed by a star-studded event in France.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020 and a second child in 2022.

Jonas rose to fame alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin, as child stars on their hit Disney show, The Jonas Brothers, and have toured the world as a musical band.

Turner became a famous face after playing Sansa Stark on HBO's fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

While rumors continue to circulate about the couple's potential divorce, some people online have shared their thoughts about it, especially slamming the narrative that the strain on the marriage came from Jonas looking after their children.

"'Joe Jonas has been caring for his two children with Sophie Turner' oh you mean he was *checks notes* fulfilling his role as a father? Wild," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: "Sophie Turner takes one small part for the first time in four years and Joe Jonas has to WATCH his OWN children!!!!! Say it ain't so, he has to watch his own kids?? What's the world coming too?"

And a third wrote: "Contrary to recent rumors, #JoeJonas does not deserve special recognition for taking care of the children he has with #SophieTurner while she works. Taking care of children is simply a parental responsibility and should not be seen as something extraordinary."