'Sound of Freedom' Director Reveals 'Dangerous' Attacks Movie Faced

The surprise summer hit movie, Sound of Freedom, prevailed against all the odds even when facing "dangerous" conspiracy theories about the filmmakers' intentions, the director told Newsweek.

The road to success was not an easy one, especially not when armchair critics flooded social media with theories about the film. There were "nine or 10 different" ones popping up every day to attack the film, according to its director, Alejandro Monteverde in an exclusive interview with Newsweek.

The independent movie about former Homeland Security officer, Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, who left his role to save children from child sex trafficking became a huge hit. It quickly brought in more money at the domestic box office than mega franchises Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel. The movie's director, Alejandro Monteverde, said that at any one time there could be "nine or 10" conspiracy theories circulating about the film. Angel Studios

Development on the movie began in 2015, with filming taking place in 2018, but then Sound of Freedom almost never saw the light of day after Disney bought 20th Century Fox film studios in 2019, who originally had the distribution rights.

The movie languished in limbo until the rights were wrangled back and independent company, Angel Studios, swooped in to help distribute the film through a grassroots crowdfunding campaign.

Monteverde wrote and directed Sound of Freedom and told Newsweek that the whole team wanted to make the film to shed light on the disturbing reality of the global child sex-trafficking industry.

He praised the audiences who had seen the film as "heroes" and helped quash the conspiracy theories by taking to social media to promote Sound of Freedom.

"It is a word-of -mouth film. You're not going to walk in the street and see a billboard [promoting it], because we don't have the marketing resources to do that," Monteverde explained.

"The success has happened from people telling people go see this film because[...]this movie has been attacked in many ways, and the audience are the ones that came out and defended it."

Alejandro Monteverde attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023, in Vineyard, Utah. He has spoken about conspiracy theories that flooded the internet after the movie's release. Fred Hayes/Getty Images North America

Monteverde said the film had been "victimized" and "bullied" by mass media and social media users, explaining the main issue was people had an incorrect idea of the film's content and filmmakers' intentions without actually seeing it.

"The main problem was labeling. That is [the] most dangerous that we can do to each other, is to label ourselves," he told Newsweek.

"If you're gonna dare label something, you better have a PhD or be an expert," Monteverde said.

"They didn't take the time to ask questions like, 'what was the motive of making this movie?' All I wanted was to make a movie to create a conversation, a social dialogue, on this subject matter on child trafficking," he explained.

"I didn't want to give answers, I just wanted to propose a theme and to create a question, that's it[...]but it got out of control."

Monteverde added: "But I'm just so excited that the audience came out and defended us.

"It was the audience that are the heroes. Otherwise we will not have been able to survive this."