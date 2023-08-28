Culture

'Sound of Freedom' Director Reveals 'Dangerous' Attacks Movie Faced

By
Culture Sound of Freedom Movies Film Hollywood

The surprise summer hit movie, Sound of Freedom, prevailed against all the odds even when facing "dangerous" conspiracy theories about the filmmakers' intentions, the director told Newsweek.

The road to success was not an easy one, especially not when armchair critics flooded social media with theories about the film. There were "nine or 10 different" ones popping up every day to attack the film, according to its director, Alejandro Monteverde in an exclusive interview with Newsweek.

The independent movie about former Homeland Security officer, Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, who left his role to save children from child sex trafficking became a huge hit. It quickly brought in more money at the domestic box office than mega franchises Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Stills From Sound of Freedom
Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel. The movie's director, Alejandro Monteverde, said that at any one time there could be "nine or 10" conspiracy theories circulating about the film. Angel Studios

Development on the movie began in 2015, with filming taking place in 2018, but then Sound of Freedom almost never saw the light of day after Disney bought 20th Century Fox film studios in 2019, who originally had the distribution rights.

The movie languished in limbo until the rights were wrangled back and independent company, Angel Studios, swooped in to help distribute the film through a grassroots crowdfunding campaign.

Monteverde wrote and directed Sound of Freedom and told Newsweek that the whole team wanted to make the film to shed light on the disturbing reality of the global child sex-trafficking industry.

He praised the audiences who had seen the film as "heroes" and helped quash the conspiracy theories by taking to social media to promote Sound of Freedom.

"It is a word-of -mouth film. You're not going to walk in the street and see a billboard [promoting it], because we don't have the marketing resources to do that," Monteverde explained.

"The success has happened from people telling people go see this film because[...]this movie has been attacked in many ways, and the audience are the ones that came out and defended it."

alejandro monteverde
Alejandro Monteverde attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023, in Vineyard, Utah. He has spoken about conspiracy theories that flooded the internet after the movie's release. Fred Hayes/Getty Images North America

Monteverde said the film had been "victimized" and "bullied" by mass media and social media users, explaining the main issue was people had an incorrect idea of the film's content and filmmakers' intentions without actually seeing it.

"The main problem was labeling. That is [the] most dangerous that we can do to each other, is to label ourselves," he told Newsweek.

"If you're gonna dare label something, you better have a PhD or be an expert," Monteverde said.

"They didn't take the time to ask questions like, 'what was the motive of making this movie?' All I wanted was to make a movie to create a conversation, a social dialogue, on this subject matter on child trafficking," he explained.

"I didn't want to give answers, I just wanted to propose a theme and to create a question, that's it[...]but it got out of control."

Monteverde added: "But I'm just so excited that the audience came out and defended us.

"It was the audience that are the heroes. Otherwise we will not have been able to survive this."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC