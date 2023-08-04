'Sound of Freedom' Creator Addresses Funder Fabian Marta Kidnapping Arrest

A co-creator of the Sound of Freedom movie recently responded to reports that one of the anti-child trafficking movie's funders was arrested in the kidnapping of a child.

"He is one of 6600+ crowd investors. Seriously, who sorted through 6600 names of random people who put a few hundred dollars into P&A funding and cross checked it with local judicial databases? That's a lot of work for a nothingburger," Jeffrey Harmon, co-founder of Angel Studios, which created the Sound of Freedom movie, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The remarks by Harmon came in response to another social media post regarding the arrest of Fabian Marta.

On Friday morning, Newsweek reported that Marta was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, accused of child kidnapping. A department spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek in its report that Marta was charged with felony child kidnapping on July 21 and arrested on July 23.

Several X users also posted screenshots from Marta's Facebook page showing him talking about funding Sound of Freedom.

"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits," Marta said in one Facebook post that was shared to X by Jim Stewartson.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify the posts from Marta but Stewartson noted in his post that "Since I keep getting asked about Fabian Marta's Facebook account being down, it isn't. He just made it private after all the attention I've given him."

Neal Harmon, Jeffrey's brother and CEO of Angel Studios, also issued a statement on Friday discussing its crowdfunding policy for Sound of Freedom.

"Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $748.73 each into the launch of SOUND OF FREEDOM. Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits," the statement said.

"We're grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following SOUND OF FREEDOM's release. Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness."

Sound of Freedom has continued to gain an array of different responses since its release, with many Republicans praising the movie. South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott said the film was "amazing."

Shortly after its release, many social media users claimed that the film was being suppressed by movie theaters, but AMC CEO Adam Aron disputed these claims: "Yesterday we showed that movie 3,000 times at our 570 U.S. theaters and more than 100,000 people watched it @AMCTheatres. Misinformation on Twitter is astonishing. Bots? Haters?"